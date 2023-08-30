Main Street: Aug. 30, 2023

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: Dr. Michael Burke is co-writing this week’s article with Dr. Edward Piatt.</em>

In many ways, and as I have written extensively in the past 14 years, leadership is more of an art than a science. Leaders grapple with a myriad of issues regarding the quality of leadership, which is nestled in having a vision, planning, inspiring others, directing their teams, having courage, promoting integrity, showing humility, having a laser-type focus, implementing a spirit of culture and inclusivity, offering clear and concise communication, delivering honesty in their communications, offering an empathetic environment, delegating tasks to their teams, showing confidence, and last but not least, inculcating strategic and tactical decision-making.

Given the dimensions of leadership above, all those critical attributes enable the leader to move their teams to the next level of excellence in the organization. However, the art of leadership precariously balances on the fulcrum of intelligence gathering, receiving, and acting on solid information, and then making informed decisions based on environmental scanning, strategic analysis, contingencies and scenario planning.

Next. Dr. Burke will offer his analysis of decision-making and its consequential effects on the organization, direct reports and stakeholders.

Proper decision-making is a challenge for even the most cohesive team units in an organization. Invariably, the team lacks all of the facts to make a fully informed decision and there are elements of risk and the unknown layered in each and every problem. Certainly, even the wisest leaders do not possess a 100% accurate crystal ball with which they can see the future. Therefore, they must rely on their colleagues, advisors, stakeholders and intuition when posed with the dreaded question, “What should we do now?”

Consulting with these essential groups can help inform a leader or team, challenge them to explore options and do more research or inspire them to innovate and solve a particular conundrum in a new and novel way. Sharing ideas, opinions, experiences and gut feelings is the energy that transforms sticky situations into actionable plans and strategies in the board room, which is undoubtedly the modern-day crucible of business management. However, getting from point A and the introduction of the problem to point Z, which is the solution is often complex and hardly ever linear.

Below is a short anecdote that we’re sure everyone can relate to, and for us personally, it happened frequently in our childhood homes and continues to occur to this day in adulthood. See if you can relate to these incidents.

Does anyone remember, as kids, the often-asked question by mom or dad, “What do guys feel like for dinner?” On the surface, this question appears innocent and quite democratic. For an adult with control of the economic resources of the family to ask the opinions of their children is quite empowering and egalitarian; however, this simple solicitation often yields widely varied food preferences for dinner, some healthier than others, or the even worse response, “I don’t care.”

How can a family decide with that type of input? Is chicken better than fish? How many consecutive days can one eat pizza or fast food? At some point, those with the most education, life experience and responsibility for the groups’ well-being must decide what is best for everyone, even if the decision disappoints a few young yet hungry stakeholders. The leader must own the decision at the end of the decision-making process regardless of the criticism that might come with it.

The same situation occurs every day in team meetings and board rooms. Conquering the challenge can be difficult and require multiple tries to get the solution just right; however, by taking the following principles into consideration each time the group meets, you might be able to make those tough decisions a little easier and they may yield better results.

<strong>1. Share the facts</strong>: Situations get tricky when we must assume pertinent information when deciding. Often it is easier, quicker and more efficient to hypothesize and assume, yet this often leads to trouble. Take the time to assemble all of the available facts regarding your issue, as unassuming and as unimportant as they may seem, to yield a richer, more complete picture of what is happening.

Ask and encourage each of your team members what they know to be facts about the problem at hand. Writing these on a whiteboard can help organize the disparate pieces of information that may form a pattern with some deep analysis. Additionally, ask questions, no matter how obvious or mundane, to elucidate the overlooked elements that might be roadblocks to your progress.

<strong>2. Beware of the Monday morning quarterbacks</strong>: We all have experienced these individuals. They are the people that are quick to say, “I told you so”, “that was never going to work,” or “why did you do it that way, this would have been better,” or the dreaded, “how did you not know about …”

We can eliminate this behavior by involving all team members in the decision-making. However, be careful not to let your colleagues off the hook by not sharing. Silence can be beneficial when we actively listen to others, but permitting teammates to remain silent is counterproductive and leads to criticism after the fact. “I don’t care” or “I don’t have an opinion” are never the correct response.

If you hear that, put people on the spot gently by asking them what they think, what they would do, or what other solutions they can bring to the table. Frequently, the most extroverted colleagues will dominate a meeting, so make room for the introverts by soliciting their participation. If some individuals feel uncomfortable sharing in a group, allow them to submit their ideas and opinions in writing so that their voice is still heard.

<strong>3. Don’t take it personally</strong>: If someone disagrees with you and is only disagreeing with the idea or assessment, and not critiquing your skill level, abilities or personality, then do not take it personally, as it is only business. As long as we analyze, discuss and evaluate ideas and not people, the team can function in a healthy fashion and arrive at mutually beneficial solutions to challenging situations.

Team leaders must reinforce this ground rule every time the group meets to establish a culture of trust that encourages honesty and authenticity. Leaders also have the duty to call out this bad behavior and shut it down if it does get personal.

<strong>4. Own the decision</strong>: At the end of the day, the leader will attach to whom the decision and accept the subsequent results. As a leader, you have to use the facts and advice from your team of advisers and stakeholders to make the best choice in the moment with potentially long-lasting repercussions. Remember that everyone has a different agenda, so be sure to take into account all that you have discussed, but then take responsibility for casting the final and deciding vote.

Next, Dr. Piatt will offer his concluding remarks.

In the final analysis, Wesam Fawzi asserted, “The quality of your life is built in the quality of your decisions.” From that perspective, leadership literature indicates that poor decision-making will occur if the future implications of a decision have not been considered and possible contingencies are not explored.

Subsequently, we all make mistakes, and if you make a mistake, own it, admit it, take responsibility for it and try to mitigate the impact strategically. Mistakes in business and leadership are rarely fatal. If you are correct in the course of action, take a victory lap and then get back to work, new challenges will present themselves shortly.

Try not to get too high during success or too low during failure; life and business go in cycles, and there are many peaks and valleys between points A and Z. So, embrace the journey, consult your team, inform yourself and do your best to make decisions that solve problems big and small in the best way possible.