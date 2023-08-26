Don't let car grant unwanted access to your home

<strong>Q:</strong> You might remind readers that leaving their car unlocked outside their house may be like leaving the keys to their house in the car. A thief can either use the garage door remote or, better yet, the button that is programmed in the car to open the garage door. Some people forget about the door opener feature. <strong>— J.C., Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Thanks for the heads-up. Coincidentally, that thought crossed my mind last week as I was pairing the HomeLink system in my pickup truck to a new garage door opener.

<strong>Q:</strong> In a recent column someone talked about condensation on the interior face of the headlamps on a 2018 Dodge Journey. I had that problem with my 2010 Cadillac SRX. About two years I got a recall notice on the headlamps. I had to pay upfront, but they reimbursed me. Not cheap. $1,400. Problem solved. Check for a bulletin on that model. <strong>— P.S. Park Ridge, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Headlamps seem to cause more headaches than a hangover. Not only do they cloud over, but they also cloud up inside from moisture. All too often, the final solution for moisture is replacing the headlight pot, or assembly. Yes, it may be costly. The plastic cover, or lens, is heat-bonded to the pot with butyl rope and heat, making lens replacement impossible.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a quick and easy solution on the condensation issue on the Dodge headlamp. It happened to me, and this is how I solved it: Take the headlamp out and dry it out completely. Then apply a bead of silicone caulk around the entire perimeter of the headlamp. Worked for me. <strong>— L.G., Naperville, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Of course, there had to be a hack. Thanks.

<strong>Q:</strong> In May, my 2007 Prius’ dashboard went blank, and the motor would not turn off. I Googled the problem and got simple instructions on how to shut the car off myself. Further Google search led me to what I believe to be the problem, a faulty “combination meter.” It’s an expensive repair. Question: Can I drive the car, without harming it, and just shut the car off myself when this happens? <strong>— C.K., Enfield, Conn.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> I can’t green-flag that choice. One of the most common problems is running out of gas since everything on the display is dark. And sure, you can use your GPS device (phone or other) to see your speed, but that’s inconvenient, distracting and likely to earn you a ticket. Do you play the lottery?

<strong>Q:</strong> I have written to you in the past regarding our car and have always been well-satisfied with your replies. We have a 2014 Kia Soul Plus. For some time now, the rear doors and tailgate are intermittently locked when parking the car. I have mentioned this to the dealer on two occasions when taking the car in for service, with just a baffled look and nothing done. Can you tell me if this is something the dealer should be able to rectify, or is it something that just happens, and there is no explanation for it? It is more of an annoying inconvenience, but I wonder if it can migrate to the other doors and leave us locked out of the car? <strong>— B.P., Las Vegas</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Automatic locking is supposed to be a safety feature. When you remove the key from the ignition, the 20- to 30-second countdown begins, even if you leave the key on your seat—sometimes. Yes, all doors may automatically lock, so keep your key in your pocket. Your dealer should be able to go into the system setup and switch off this “feature.”