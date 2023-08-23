Main Street: Aug. 23, 2023

The “Andy Griffith Show,” still shown worldwide after almost 63 years, has been a source of folk wisdom for three generations of viewers. Some of us have seen the shows so many times that we can utter the next line. Andy repeatedly said it was Don Knotts (Barney Fife) who made the show funny and successful.

One of Barney’s reactions when he became frustrated about something he would stringently say, “We have got to Nip it in the bud! Nip it.”

Barney was referring to everything from Thelma Lou’s dating behavior, to people speeding, to Otis’s drinking. If you have never seen it, here is a link to one of his montages, youtube.com/watch?v=OSyueBoC9mE

Many bad things, if “nipped in the bud,” can be solved when it is a minor issue rather than becoming large, and sometimes catastrophic. Barney did not originate the phrase of course. It first emerged hundreds of years ago. The original phrase came from a Beaumony and Flecher play way back in 1606. The original meaning revolved around the idea of stopping something depraved or bad early on. For example, today stringently enforcing a school zone speed limit, before a child is hurt or killed.

We can all think of a long list of things that should be nipped in the bud. But the opposite also needs consideration. Sometimes nipping something in the bud can result major in large lost opportunities. First, let me give you a list of three things that most citizens believe should be nipped in the bud. And then we’ll consider the other side of the coin.

<strong>Drunk driving</strong>. Fortunately, the work of MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) has been relatively successful in slowing down the number of fatalities and injuries. I remember years ago co-workers who were generally responsible, would sheepishly brag how drunk they got and still went out and drove. That attitude has fortunately been nipped in recent years.

<strong>Rampant crime that is not prosecuted</strong>. In too many cities across the U.S., failure to enforce the law against criminal gangs and mob crowds induced by social media has destroyed the very fabric of those communities. In our recent visit to Portland, Ore., (one of the most gorgeous cities in the country) we heard disturbing news. It was reported that major retailers such as Walmart and Target are leaving the city.

Worse yet, since Portland has worked hard to maintain its neighborhoods, small businesses are dying because of the crime. So far elected officials have not done enough to nip it.

<strong>Unfair and untrue gossip</strong>. Often considered the domain of women, men are just as bad. For Andy Griffith fans I refer you to the episode where Aunt Bee and her friends set up Andy and the boys with a rumor that the men then spread.

The men believed that a shoe salesman was really a talent agent from New York. They traipsed in to perform for the agent. For example, Floyd the barber brought in his boy who could not play a lick on his saxophone. Just as the shoe salesman was about to quit, he got the most orders ever. The men got unneeded expensive shoes. And Aunt Bee and her friends got the last laugh.

Too often, excuses are made about our gossip. We justify it by saying we are just sharing our concerns or observations. I have, and no doubt many of you have been a “victim” of gossip. Remember how you felt the next time you are tempted to “share your concerns.”

Now the other side of nipping. Many great potential ideas, programs, careers, and so forth get nipped early. Unfortunately, we never recognize the damage done by nipping branches of opportunity before they can grow.

<strong>Killing aspirations</strong>. From my personal experience, I can give you several cases where someone, for whatever reason, tried to nip what turned out to be masterfully successful. One time when I was making a presentation about a new project, a high-level leader after the presentation was done, said while it all sounded good on paper, he was skeptical.

Fairly vetting projects and programs is part of leadership. But had he said “I’m skeptical, but if anyone can do it, you can, and we want to give you support.” It would have left me challenged rather than a little dispirited. By the way, the promised funds never did come through. Nevertheless it was a resounding success. Do not nip a potentially high payoff situation or idea with cynicism.

<strong>Nipping complaints that may be legitimate but ones leaders and managers don’t want to acknowledge.</strong> It is easy to be negative and be a “Johnny Raincloud.” But I have seen the potential damage of the mantra “Don’t bring me a problem, bring me a solution.”

While, in general, that might be sound advice, the risk of nipping potential opportunities too early because a person does not have a solution can be shattering. Problem identification and problem-solving often involve two very different skill sets.

<strong>New developing trends that could cause a total reset of your business environment or family situation</strong>. In the late 1970s, the company I was working for was an early client of J.D. Power and Associates. I remember Dave recounting his experience with the Big Three Automakers. In their arrogance, they believed they were kings of the hill. Those little “toy” cars from Japan were no threat in their view. They nipped the possibility of any serious threat from Japan. But as a result GM, Ford and Chrysler were devastated in the late 1970s and 1980s.

Ironically, a few years later, Dave told my former boss (who relayed the information to me) that there was a new car coming out of Korea — its name rhymed with Sunday. Had the American automakers taken the threat seriously, they could have led the car revolution rather than almost being wiped out.

So how do we make judgments about stopping things early in a potentially destructive cycle, and how do we avoid killing budding ideas from being cut off. It sounds so simple, but it takes wisdom, continuously checking our assumptions, getting additional views, and above all thinking.

As Ecclesiastes chapter 3 states, “For everything there is a season and a time for every matter under heaven.” This message was repeated in the 1965 song by the Byrd’s, “To everything turn, turn, turn. There is a season turn, turn, turn.”youtube.com/watch?v=W4ga_M5Zdn4

In conclusion, it is the same with nipping. There is a time to nip and a time to refrain from nipping.