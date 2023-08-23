Briefcase: Aug. 23, 2023

Riverside adds physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Ishita Jain</strong> to its team of physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists.

Physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists work with patients to help them regain functional ability and improve their quality of life after an injury affecting the brain, spinal cord, nerves, bones, joints, muscles, ligaments or tendons.

Jain completed her doctor of medicine and internal medicine internship at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Ky. She then went on to complete her physical medicine and rehabilitation residency and Master of Science in health systems management at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, where she served as administrative chief resident.

Jain is seeing patients at Riverside Medical Group, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialists at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P520, Kankakee, and Riverside Orthopedic & Spine Center at 100 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais.

To schedule an appointment, call 815-932-6632. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.