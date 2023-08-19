Try this to avoid a costly fix

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2014 Honda Accord with 131,000 miles on it. I have brake, ABS and tire pressure lights on. As I understand it, this Honda uses tire rotation changes to determine the tire with low pressure. This tire rotation attention is also used by the ABS system to determine a tire rotating at a different speed indicating a loss of traction. Is there a way to determine which sensor is responsible? <strong>— F.C., Crystal Lake, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> It would take a time-consuming process of elimination. You could face a big labor charge. I suggest replacing all of the sensors since the battery life of the sensors is roughly 10 years.

<strong>Q:</strong> I own a 2022 Silverado 2500 with about 12,000 miles. I went on a trip that took me out of usual city driving and onto open roads that yield higher mpg. After about 30 miles, I noticed the average mpg on the current tank went down 2 mpg when it should have increased. When I take my foot off the accelerator, the instant mpg usually pegs at 99, but this time I was only getting around 45 while coasting. The truck felt heavy to me. I pulled over and set the electronic parking brake and then released it again. When I resumed my trip, everything was back to normal. Could something like this cause damage to any component? <strong>— B.K., Murrells Inlet, S.C.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> It is possible that the parking brake was dragging a bit. Damage is unlikely and may leave no clues. By the way, riding the brakes with a lazy left foot can mess up mileage, too. Not only because the brakes may be dragging, but the activated brake light switch sends bad info to the engine control computer.

<strong>Q:</strong> Twice my ‘21 GMC Yukon has had the parking brake lock up and not disengage when I put it in drive. Both times I had to disconnect the battery and let the current drain from the computer system to turn off and disengage the parking brake. BTW, neither time was I on a hill. <strong>— S.R., Chesapeake, Va.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Sometimes, the electronic parking brake (EPB) needs to be reset. The procedure may vary by make and model. You can often do it yourself. Park on a level surface, turn on the ignition and press the brake pedal. Next, press and hold the EPB switch until the dashboard warning light flashes. Keep holding it until it stops flashing. Release the switch and then press it once more. Done.

<strong>Q:</strong> I own a 1993 Ford Thunderbird LX (V-8) with 59,000 original miles and it runs great. My speedometer works, but the analog odometer stopped working. My wife and several friends have tried to find someone to repair or replace it, but to no avail. I am reaching out to you as a last-ditch effort to find someone who could repair it or sell me the correct part. <strong>— R.T., Chicopee, Mass.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The 1989-1997 model year Thunderbirds had plastic odometer gears that failed due to heat. The gears break—especially if you try to reset your odometer while the car is moving. If you are skilled, you can buy replacement gears and fix it yourself. If not, you can send your speedometer to a company that rebuilds them. You will find them online with your favorite search engine.