Briefcase: Aug. 19, 2023

ABA names Brady executive director

The American Bar Association announced recently that <strong>Alpha Brady</strong> has been named the association’s new executive director, following an extensive nationwide search.

Brady, who was raised in the Pembroke/Hopkins Park area, is the first person of color to lead the ABA, the largest voluntary association of lawyers in the world.

“It gives me great pleasure to make this historic announcement,” ABA President Deborah Enix-Ross said in a news release. “Alpha has a deep well of knowledge about the association and the needs of its members based on her many years of experience. Her vision for the American Bar Association’s future and her talents at leading a large organization are exactly what we need today.”

Brady has overall management responsibility for staff operations at the association’s headquarters in Chicago, at its Washington, D.C., office and at program sites in Texas, California and some 60 countries throughout the world. She oversees a staff of more than 1,000 and a budget of more than $200 million.

“I am deeply honored and excited to lead the ABA,” Brady said. “Our association is the national voice of the legal profession. Our members are devoted to defending the rule of law in the United States and around the world, and our dedicated professional staff is second to none. I look forward to working with every lawyer, judge and legal professional in the country to improve our nation’s justice system.”

Brady has been serving as ABA interim executive director since the departure of former Executive Director Jack Rives in March. She joined the ABA staff in 1988 after a year as assistant corporation counsel with the City of Chicago. She rose through the ranks at the association, starting as assistant director of the ABA Commission on Opportunities for Minorities in the Profession (now the Commission on Racial and Ethnic Diversity in the Profession). Later, she became special assistant to the president, director of policy administration, senior manager of the Governance and Public Services Group among other posts.

She was named deputy executive director in September 2022 and holds a juris doctor degree from the Northwestern University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Elmhurst College. She is licensed to practice law in Illinois.