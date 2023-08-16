Main Street: Aug. 16, 2023

Francis Bacon, lord chancellor of England (1618-21), once opined, “Imagination was given to man to compensate for what he is not; a sense of humor to console him for what he is.”

The obverse side of this amusing coin was verbalized by one of my favorite comedic genius, Groucho Marx, “Humor is reason gone mad.”

However, as leaders, we are often exacerbated and experience visceral pain with mediocrity and organizational chaos. The true elixir is humor and, at times, is the best form of medicine. All too often we take life and work too seriously and travail the path of somber solitude rather than a joyous laugh at what life often inexplicably throws at us at the most inopportune times.

One particularly helpful tool is to imbue a sense of humor when dealing with escalating organizational conflict and life’s absurdities. For instance, when dealing with a contentious person or interpersonal disagreements:

• Take a step back and remove yourself from the negativity.

• Take a deep breath so you can focus and re-center.

• Employ a strategic sense of understanding the power of humor and use it as part of your leadership style to reduce conflict and move the conversation towards resolution.

A single moment of laughter can often diffuse a challenging situation or conversation and allows everyone to benefit. From this perspective, an interesting article was presented on humorthatworks.com and written by Vandad Pourbahrami titled, “Why Top Leaders Use Humor in Their Leadership Skills.” I will highlight Pourbahrami’s salient points and comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Leaders use humor to enjoy their work</strong>: (Exceptional leaders are keenly aware of their gravitas and are often seen as staid positional power actors in the organization. However, utilizing all portions of their available tools in their respective toolboxes, these leaders utilize humor when appropriate and enjoin others to experience cordial and cheerful culture to deal with organizational misadventures. Implementing a spirit of laughter and humor leads to deeper and more sustainable relationships with your peers and team. Finally, humor ensconces likeability and improves job satisfaction while minimizing status differences and defusing inevitable tensions resulting in a more positive outlook in the organization.

<strong>2. Leaders use humor to signal confidence and high Emotional Intelligence.</strong> (Diamond-level leaders engage in EI, and, as such, utilize humor to gesture to their team, as well as direct reports, that social awareness is understanding the needs of others while engaging in appropriate humor to usher in leadership confidence and that everything is under control.

The ability for leaders to laugh at themselves often lightens the subdued mood in tense and uncertain times and allows others to reflect on a humorous moment rather than the gravity of the situation. Ultimately, outstanding leaders use humor in their leadership skills to reassure their team that they have enough confidence, control, and time to manage stressful situations at work.)

<strong>3. Leaders use humor as a humanizing tool — the Pratfall Effect</strong>. (Incomparable leaders judiciously exercise humor as part of their leadership proficiencies to humanize themselves in the eyes of others, hence the Pratfall Effect, a psychological construct that asserts we distance ourselves from people who appear to be perfect. Thus, the effectual leaders using this phenomenon of the Pratfall Effect device often used in vaudeville illustrates the concept that we are often more attracted to people who appear to have negligible blemishes, imperfections, or relatable flaws. Consequently, your direct reports and peers will see your lighthearted humor as a unifying force in the organization and that you, too, have shortcomings and are not perfect.)

<strong>4. Leaders use humor to be more memorable</strong>: (Remarkable leaders habituate humor to solidify their teams’ positive impressions of the leader. Psychological studies have correlated that humor is one of the essential traits for forming positive images between upper management and their direct reports. Humor cements memorable imprints when imbued with interactions interjected with a smile or a laugh. To be memorable, leave something positive and funny about your interactions with others.)

<strong>5. Leaders use humor to get a view of a groups’ norms and values</strong>: (Social norms and values are grounded in the unwritten social expectations that are deeply ingrained into a culture. Leaders who inculcate humor can often affect organizational norms and can accentuate deeper relationships with their team. The effectual use of humor can provide a window into the group’s norms, values and freedom of expression and forging a path into a co-joined sense of unity through humor and a more profound understanding of inclusivity.)

Above all, Mark Twain said, “Humor is the great thing, the saving thing after all. The minute it crops up, all of our hardness yield, all of our irritations, and resentments flit away, and a sunny spirit takes their place.”

Therefore, as a leadership and ethics professor, it is imperative to motivate your team. Over the past 14 years writing this Main Street column, I have written extensively on Emotional Intelligence, transformational leadership, diamond-level leaders, communication strategies, organizational culture, strategic analysis, ethics, and visionary and inspirational leaders, all essential for moving your team to the next tier of excellence.

However, humor is an indispensable tool that should be utilized as appropriate in the organizational setting. Engaging in suitable humor, and never at the expense of others, creates an ethos of community and a spirit of light-heartedness.

In the final analysis, humor is the one trait we can all share to reduce everyday stressors. We must remind ourselves that we are encouraged to take a break from life’s somber and solicitous aspects with a peppering of comicality. Everyone is stressed, overworked and often overwhelmed with the negativity of politics and daily news stories that often accentuate the undesirable side of the human condition.

While the fabled tale of Chicken Little extolling that the sky is falling and the world is coming to an end due to an acorn falling on its head, a bit of humor infused with a smile will turn that frown upside down and make everyone feel a bit lighter with a good laugh sprinkled liberally with humor.

As the quintessential curmudgeon Andy Rooney once quipped, “Everyone wants to live on top of the mountain, but all the happiness and growth occurs when climbing it.”