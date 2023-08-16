Briefcase: Aug. 16, 2023

Riverside

Healthcare adds physician assistant

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced the addition of <strong>Kate Rugino</strong>, a board-certified physician assistant.

Bringing more than 10 years of experience to Riverside, Rugino received her Bachelor of Science, physician assistant degree from Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa. She has special interests in neurosurgery for the brain and spine.

Rugino sees patients at Riverside Neurosurgery Specialists in Kankakee and at the Riverside Orthopedic and Spine Center in Bourbonnais.

To schedule an appointment, use the MyRiverside app or call 815-932-7200.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.