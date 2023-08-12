Briefcase: Aug. 12, 2023

Riverside expands neurosurgery team

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Alex Rugino</strong>, a neurosurgeon. He joins Doctors Juan Jimenez and Jehad Zakaria at Riverside Neurosurgery Specialists in Kankakee.

Rugino completed his doctor of medicine at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa., and his neurological surgery residency at OhioHealth in Columbus, Ohio.

Neurosurgeons specialize in treating conditions and diseases that affect the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord and nerves.

Rugino is seeing patients at Riverside Neurosurgery Specialists at 375 N. Wall St. suite P530 in Kankakee and at Riverside Orthopedic and Spine Center in Bourbonnais. To schedule an appointment with Rugino, call 815-932-7200.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.