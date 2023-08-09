Main Street: Aug. 9, 2023

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the times when my mother would say to me when I was being a little cranky, discontented, bored or uncooperative, “You are being a Contrary Joe.” I pled guilty.

Even today, I still sometimes get contrary. I also recall another expression she used but one that was more positive. When she saw somebody working hard, fast and intensely, she would say about them (and sometimes me) “We were going a pace.”

While optimistic, there was the implied caution of overdoing it.

One of my high school classmates, Jim B. from Minneapolis, Minn., maintains our class website, which lists significant life events, class get-togethers and so forth. Because of his central point of contact, he is Facebook friends with many of us, including me. I notice that when he sends birthday greetings or other responses, he usually ends the response with the phrase, “Pace yourself!” I have read that many times and it usually makes me stop and smile a bit. But the other day, it hit me this is critical life advice.

Get going. Chances are we all know some family member, friend, acquaintance, store clerk or business person we would wish would move faster. We want them to pick up the pace. Classic TV fans will remember the great line from the opening song of “Petticoat Junction” about Edgar Buchanan. “And there’s Uncle Joe, he’s moving kind of slow at the Junction.” Most of us don’t want to be compared to Uncle Joe, the nice, but conniving trickster who works hard at avoiding exertion.

These days and likely always, different generations complain about others. We might hear from Millennials and now Generation Zers, “Those old codger Boomers simply don’t get technology, and they drive so slow that even a drunk turtle could beat them.”

Generation Xers (once known as the Slacker generation) are moving into middle and high-level managerial sessions and complain about how lethargic and unmotivated those entering the workforce are today. And so it goes.

A robust and productive economy requires hard-working, productive people. But when I was still teaching college students, I know many of them saw their parents stressed out all the time, rarely at home and trying to keep up with the Joneses. We had many discussions about work-life balance. Of course, as a professor, I had to remind them that they must earn the right to create a work-life balance and not expect immediate 3-4 weeks of vacation, and never working nights and weekends.

But in the defense of these students I must say that we boomers too often led the way in being overstressed and swallowing various prescription drugs. So they do have a point.

So are people today any better than in the past in learning the “Pace themselves.” Well, yes and no. I don’t think the pressures have lessened much in this era of worker shortages, high inflation, ever-rising expectations and new technologies. Think about those starting their career or are even mid-career these days. Naveen Jain remarks, “We are now living in a fast-paced technological era where every skill that we teach our children becomes obsolete in the 10 to 15 years due to exponentially growing technological advances.”

Pacing ourselves can be tough in this environment.

Betterup.com states, “And what moves faster than your work environment? A fast-paced environment isn’t for everyone, but some people thrive amidst chaos and pressure. It could just be another aspect of your dream job, and you knew that while reading the job description. At the same time, the tight deadlines, long hours and high pressure eat away at your work-life balance.”

When it comes down to it, pacing ourselves has to be a very personal decision. What is the appropriate pace will vary a great deal for people. But an important factor in deciding on the best pace is the consideration of others in your life. Loving your work to the point of becoming a “workaholic” doesn’t just affect you. It can affect your family, other employees and your personal relationships.

On the other hand, chances are you, like me, have worked with someone who claims they will never put work first. In fact, they are lazy and expect other people to carry their workload. Whether as an employee or even the boss, they destroy morale. These are the Uncle Joes and Aunt Josephines.

Let me suggest 6 critical questions in pacing yourself and finding the middle ground appropriate to you and those in your life.

<strong>1.</strong> Does the pace you set for yourself fully fulfill your responsibilities?

<strong>2.</strong> Does your pace consider others in your life?

<strong>3.</strong> In pacing yourself, is it all about me or others and me.

<strong>4.</strong> Is your pace sustainable? In other words, can you avoid burnout?

<strong>5.</strong> Does your pace make you happy or overly stressed and unhappy?

<strong>6.</strong> Does your pace balance the mind, spirit and body effectively?

Many psychologists will affirm that merely monitoring our behaviors can change them for the better if they are based on life values that are carefully thought out. Even after reading my friend’s light-hearted “Pace yourself” all these years, I realized recently that this is wisdom at its best.

As always, the advice I give or, in this case, pass along from Jim B. is first and foremost directed to me. I hope you and I can both be more thoughtful about our pace this week.