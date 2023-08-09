Briefcase: Aug. 9, 2023

Riverside adds pediatrician

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Rosvida San Gabriel</strong>, a board-certified pediatrician.

San Gabriel has nearly 25 years of experience as a pediatrician, and prior to joining Riverside, she served the Streator community as a pediatrician at Streator Children’s Clinic.

After completing her doctor of medicine at Far Eastern University-Institute of Medicine in Manila, Philippines, San Gabriel completed a medical internship at Quezon City General Hospital in Quezon City, Philippines.

She then completed her pediatric residency at Cook County Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

San Gabriel is accepting new patients at Riverside’s new pediatric office, Riverside Medical Group, Pediatric Specialists at 400 S. Kennedy Drive, Suite 900 in Bradley.

To schedule an appointment with San Gabriel, use the MyRiverside app or call 815-936-8963.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.