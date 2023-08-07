TCM salutes the paradoxical Robert Ryan

TCM continues its August tradition of “Summer Under the Stars” programming, dedicating each day in the month to films from a single actor.

Today’s star, Robert Ryan, was one of the more dependable tough-guy actors of the postwar period, a man whose performances were decidedly at odds with his personal beliefs.

If remembered at all, Ryan is perhaps best known as the commanding officer in the 1967 touchstone war movie “The Dirty Dozen.” He was also in the cast of director Sam Peckinpah’s 1969 anti-Western “The Wild Bunch,” a film that pretty much rewrote the rulebook for onscreen violence. Neither is scheduled today.

Ryan’s characters were often quiet men, stoics capable of erupting in rage. An Ivy Leaguer, Ryan was also a boxer. He graduated from Dartmouth in the teeth of the Great Depression, acted in many plays sponsored by the New Deal’s WPA program and served several years in the Marines during World War II.

He played a Marine in the 1951 thriller “Flying Leathernecks” (11:15 a.m., TCM, TV-PG) along with John Wayne. The actors could not be more different. Wayne’s World War II service was pretty much consigned to the studios, a fact that earned him taunts from his frequent director John Ford. But Wayne would go on to embrace a gung-ho screen persona, support reactionary politics, extol white supremacy and attack the “Americanism” of those who questioned the Vietnam War. In contrast, Ryan, a Marine and pugilist, married a Quaker and adopted her pacifism, and spoke up against McCarthyism and the folly of nuclear war.

This didn’t stop Ryan from playing a mobbed-up palooka in the 1949 drama “The Set-Up” (8:45 p.m., TV-PG); a Western rogue in “The Naked Spur” (9:30 a.m., TV-PG) and a detective who falls for a gangster’s blind sister (Ida Lupino) in “On Dangerous Ground” (10:15 p.m., TV-PG).

Among Ryan’s most celebrated films (not scheduled today) is director Edward Dmytryk’s 1947 “message” picture “Crossfire,” about a murder inspired by anti-Semitism that earned Ryan an Oscar nomination.

Like many aging actors, Ryan’s final films were not among his best. He let his hair get a bit longer to star in the 1969 adventure “Captain Nemo and the Underwater City” (1 p.m., TV-G) and to portray a member of a backwoods feuding family in the 1973 curiosity “Lolly-Madonna XXX” (1:30 a.m. early Tuesday, TV-MA), co-starring Rod Steiger and Jeff Bridges. That same year, he co-starred with Burt Lancaster in “Executive Action” (11:45 a.m. early Tuesday), a conspiracy thriller about the Kennedy assassination.

Whether he was a hero or a villain, a cop or a cowboy, Ryan portrayed a grownup, an often tortured soul who’d seen terrible things and might witness (or do) them again before the end credits roll. It’s difficult to name a contemporary actor of his stature. Harrison Ford might be able to play Robert Ryan’s son — Tom Cruise, at best, his paperboy.

• A new season of “Donkey Hodie” adventures streams on PBS Kids, which can also be streamed on Amazon Prime. Based on characters introduced on “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” it follows the adventures of a spirited pack animal with some level of delusion. While I’m older than the intended audience of 3- to-5-year-olds, it took me a second to get the “Don Quixote” reference.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• “Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip” (7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. HGTV), featuring Retta, returns.

• “#TextMeWhenYouGetHome” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14) returns for a second season.

• A Russian agent may be linked to a murder “NCIS” (8 p.m., r, CBS, TV-14).

• “The Great American Recipe” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) wraps up its second season with back-to-back episodes.

• An informant hides out under the palm trees on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A new boss (Robin Givens) puts a chauvinist (Eddie Murphy) on the receiving end of sexist behavior in the 1992 comedy “Boomerang” (9 p.m., VH1, TV-14).