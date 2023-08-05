Watch out for back-to-school shopping scams

CHICAGO — Predictions are that back-to-school spending this year by parents will be at a level unmatched in previous years. That’s music to the ears of scammers.

With that in mind, the Better Business Bureau warns parents to be cautious while spending their hard-earned dollars.

“Parents are trying to squeeze in vacations, jobs, and the necessary shopping to prepare their kids for the coming school year,” said Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO. “Scammers know this and are prepped and ready to go, as that means more opportunity to connive busy parents.”

For the con artist, the dollar signs are there. The National Retail Federation reports shoppers are expected to spend an average of $890 per family. Spending for families with college-age students is pegged at $1,367. The demand for electronics like laptops and tablets, will be high.

This year, Illinois will not offer reduced sales tax on school-related items. Bernas said, “Scammers may seek to profit here by sending emails and texts about sales tax reduction schemes.”

BBB offers advice to help shoppers obtain the best deals and avoid getting ripped-off:

• Research big ticket items: Whether your children are learning in-person at school or online from home, technology has come to the forefront over the past three years. When buying new equipment, check with your child’s school to learn about any technical requirements.

• Before purchasing an expensive laptop, tablet, or other computer accessories, research the brands, warranty, customer reviews, and prices of various stores for the best deal. Be sure to look up the retailer’s reputation on BBB.org

• Finish your shopping early. Shop now to avoid paying higher prices or falling victim to a scam.

• Shop with familiar retailers. Laptops, tablets, or other tech accessories can be a significant investment. Shop with businesses you know and trust to ensure you’re getting a quality product and good customer service.

• Don’t buy from impostors. Fraudsters may use the name, logo, and other characteristics of brands you trust. Closely examine the website to verify that they are who they say they are.

• Approach low prices with caution. Low prices and short-term sales could be a sign you’ve encountered a scam. If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

• When shopping online, be wary of “clickbait” ads which feature items that imply you may want or need them based on your search history. Scammers could be trying to drive you to a different website to steal personal information potentially.

• Ask for a discount. Many stores and software companies offer discounts. Some are available to students with either a “.edu” email address or a student ID.

• Deal with secure websites. These will begin with “HTTPS” and have a “lock” symbol on the address bar.

If you have experienced a scam, even if you didn’t lose money, report it to BBB Scam Tracker.