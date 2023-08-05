Did I really need to get that fixed?

<strong>Q:</strong> I recently took my 2018 Ford F-150 in for an oil change. Upon arrival at the dealership, I was informed that due to the fact that my mileage is 35,000, I needed extended service. Besides the oil filter, there was the air filter, cabin filter and if I was a smoker, I believe that would have replaced the filters on my Marlboros. I was asked to sign an agreement that if the front end was out of line that I authorized an adjustment. Of course, they found something. The (toe) read -0.03. As a retired engineer, I believe that this is 3 one-hundreds of an inch. The correction cost me $109. In your opinion was this necessary, or did I get clipped? <strong>— R.G., Hawthorn Woods, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The slight difference in the toe setting (one of the three axes including caster and camber) was, in my opinion, marginal. The range given was 0.00 degrees to 0.20 degrees, not inches. None the less, proper settings may extend the life of your tires and save a few bucks. You may now breathe easier.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2023 Chevy Spark that has about 5,000 miles. My problem is the A/C never gets cold. The blower works, and it gets cool, but never cold. The dealer says it is fine. I took it to two other mechanics who both explained they can’t deal with the “new Freon” in the new cars. Is this what we can expect from the “new” Freon? Less cold air? And no one outside of the dealer who can deal with it? <strong>— K.G., Skokie, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Poor A/C performance is not the norm. Audi, BMW, Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen use the new stuff. It is not your father’s Freon. It is called R1234yf and it is quite a bit more expensive—around $100 per pound. Freon, by the way, was the nemesis of the earth’s protective ozone layer and was phased out in the 1990s.

<strong>Q:</strong> My mother-in-law recently gave my wife and me her car after giving up her license and moving into a retirement home. The car is a top-of-the-line 2016 Toyota Camry in mint condition with very low mileage. Since we already own two cars, the car is kept in our garage. How often should we drive the car to keep it in good working order? I try not to keep too much gas in the tank, and I don’t let the same gas sit for over three months. Because our other cars are getting older, plus high interest rates and high new car prices, we’d like to hold on to the Camry. <strong>— G.K., Naperville, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> If you take it for a good spin every week or two, the car should stay in good condition. Be sure to put some highway speed miles on it. Short trips or idling don’t do much good.

<strong>Q:</strong> I’m a fan of the cruise control feature in my automobile (2019 Ford Explorer) so I use it frequently, not just for highway driving. I also use it at low speeds when descending hills and some construction zones so I’m not constantly applying the brakes to maintain my speed. Does this practice cause unnecessary wear and tear or potential damage to my vehicle? <strong>— E.L., Bethlehem, Pa.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> No harm is done to the automobile or the horses under the hood. The car is programmed to do just what you describe by downshifting the transmission and using engine braking. I use this all the time.