Briefcase: Aug. 5, 2023

Peoples Bank announces promotion

Peoples Bank of Kankakee County recently announced that <strong>Anna Zarate</strong> has been promoted to the position of assistant vice president, retail deposit services. In this new position, Zarate will be responsible for supervising and training employees engaged in the selling and opening of retail deposits and services.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Anna in this new leadership role,” said Rhonda McGill, VP of retail operations. “With her extensive banking background, she has the right mix of experience with our exceptional banking products and sophisticated online services to train, manage and support our customer service staff. With our steadily growing customer base, we will continue to remain laser-focused on the customer experience and provide red-carpet treatment for our clients.”

Zarate brings 31 years of banking experience, starting as a teller, later as a personal banker, and now in her new position.

“I have always loved working with customers and providing bilingual service to our Hispanic community,” she said. “It makes me feel good when our Spanish-speaking customers see a familiar face who can communicate in their language.”

Zarate is one of three Spanish-speaking representatives at Peoples Bank.

Zarate is a graduate of Kankakee High School and a lifelong area resident. She enjoys traveling, gardening, cooking, movies and spending time with friends and family. She is an active session member and elder at her church.

Peoples Bank of Kankakee County is a locally owned financial institution with three locations: 315 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais; 333 E. Court St., Kankakee; and 198 South Creek Drive, Manteno. Peoples Bank has been in business for more than 60 years, specializing in home mortgages, commercial loans, business retail services and competitive checking accounts.

For more information, visit peoplesbankdirect.com.