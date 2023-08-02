Main Street: Aug. 2, 2023

The one constant in the universe is change. Intrinsically, the one constant in leadership is conflict, failures and disruptive employees who often seek their agenda over the organization’s. While it is easy to castigate these indefatigable and toxic behaviors, there can also be a correlation to failed leadership policies. They often go hand in hand when leaders prefer to let conflict escalate than intercede and mitigate the ensuing damage that will spiral and deteriorate the organizational culture.

Unexpected challenges coupled with conflict, strife, unhappiness and poor performance often exacerbate the entire team and the leader. Stress supervenes, and everyone’s emotions are strained, and the blame game begins. Instead, emotionally intelligent leaders take pause, reflect on the prevailing issue, and then come to some concerted effort to address the emotions of their team, present viable alternatives, and specific direction to handle the challenge or conflict. Therefore, understanding why leadership fails encourages the emerging leader to be proactive about using the best leadership strategies for your team.

Touting these leadership challenges as described above, an interesting article titled “11 Causes for Leadership Failure (and How To Fix Them)” as presented in the Indeed Editorial Team (indeed.com) provides some compelling advice on how to deal with leadership failures and how to fix them. I will highlight this article’s salient points and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Focus on the individual</strong>: (Exceptional leaders intuitively understand the significance of working as a team, but too much individualism can deteriorate the coherence of the team. Therefore, as a leader, it is imperative to avoid showing favoritism and promote teamwork by providing opportunities for recognition and fair opportunities to everyone on the team. Collaboration is the hallmark of success in any organization, and it is one of the core aspects of the organizational culture.)

<strong>2. Boredom</strong>: (Transformational leaders exhibit passion and inspire others to achieve the organization’s mission and objectives. However, if leaders morph into boredom at work, they may find it hard to ignite the team’s passions to the organization’s values. Subsequently, leaders need to escalate their long-term objectives of unity, growth opportunities, innovation, risk-taking, and finally, implementing team building exercises and celebrating milestones and completion of projects.)

<strong>3. Inconsistent communication</strong>: (Extraordinary leaders practice the art of communication and is one of the core aspects of leadership. Clear and consistent messaging is central to advancing the agenda of the leader and getting everyone on board with the directive and objectives of the task at hand. However, when confusion and misdirection’s occur, it stagnates team performance. These foibles are exploited when leaders fail to offer open channels of communication and thoughtful feedback channels are blocked. In the end, the leader’s success is predicated on successful communication, honest and open feedback, and the ability of your team to feel comfortable discussing their concerns.)

<strong>4. Disorganization</strong>: (Diamond-level leaders invoke excellence by managing multiple priorities and projects simultaneously. Organizational success is grounded on time management, handling your responsibilities, and having a robust organizational system in place. Disorganization occurs when the leader fails to delegate, take adequate notes, does not prepare or plan, and does not provide essential support to their team. Remember the adage, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.”)

<strong>5. Micromanagement</strong>: (Inept leaders derail their team by micromanaging assignments preventing them from growth opportunities and consuming an inordinate amount of the leader’s time. Influential leaders strike a balance by giving direction to their team or direct reports and allowing them to do their job. Of course, essential leadership oversight is needed, and there needs to be checklists, timelines and metrics to measure the effectiveness and success of the assigned task.)

<strong>6. Misplaced accountability</strong>: (Effective leaders assume responsibility for the outcome of their team’s work. Leadership often fails when a leader takes credit for the team’s success and places the blame on their failures. Exceptional leaders give their team credit and take responsibility for the losses. Lead by example and show personal fortitude, resilience and dedication to allowing your team to succeed. Allow your team growth opportunities by providing essential feedback, clear and concise communication, and your ability to lead them to the next tier of success.)

<strong>7. Lack of research</strong>: (Brilliant leaders understand the environment and utilize the indispensable fundamentals of research. Employing and engaging in research methodologies promotes best practices and industry trends. Ineffectual leaders lack the ability to dive into the research, trends and analysis, which stagnates the team, deprives your team of innovation and quality standards, and derails their ability to utilize new technology or industry advancements.)

<strong>8. Refusal to adapt</strong>: (One of my mantras is to evolve, adapt and apply. Visionary and transformational leaders understand that change is centered on the ability to adapt and then apply. Incomparable leaders focus on strategic adaptation policies for growth and innovation in their respective domains. Reward innovations and allow your teams to experiment with new technologies and advancements in their field and watch their success magnify under your leadership.)

<strong>9. Negative outlook</strong>: (Maladroit leaders escalate toxicity and frustration with their pessimistic outlook and negativity towards others in the organization. Team morale has stagnated, and work performance declines. Instead, embrace your team and infuse positivity, an optimistic demeanor and uplifting messaging when discussing contentious issues or challenges. An ounce of positivity is worth your weight in gold.)

<strong>10. Unclear goals</strong>: (Nothing is more frustrating when your team experiences unclear goals or unrealistic expectations. Essential leaders provide clear and concise goals, direction and establish key objectives and measures for success to their teams. Additionally, to eliminate confusion, post timelines for completion, goals and objectives, and standards for evaluating the success of the task. Tracking the progress of the objectives keeps everyone in the loop and helps mitigate confusion and challenges. Finally, if your team needs clarification or clarity on the objectives, hold short meetings to reinforce expectations and clear up issues that may affect the intended outcome.)

<strong>11. Unrealistic expectations</strong>: (Clear and concise goals are essential elements for leading a team. However, some heavy-handed leaders set unrealistic goals and objectives for their teams. Diamond-level leaders set incremental goals so that their teams can contribute and see their progress. Setting small goals leads to building long-term improvements. Lastly, determine if the goal is feasible for your team by reviewing industry standards and past productivity levels. Schedule conversations with your team by providing feedback on their progress and offering development resources and mentoring to improve their efficiency and effectiveness.)

In the final analysis, leadership is always challenging, and leaders are prone to mistakes, missteps and unclear expectations from time to time. Leadership is more of an art than a science, and it requires Emotional Intelligence, clear and concise communications, realistic expectations, transformational and visionary leadership strategies, and a culture of inclusivity and excellence. As I tell my team, I make more mistakes than most, but I never make the same mistakes twice. As Arthur Ward affirmed, “The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” Therefore, let us inspire each other to excellence.