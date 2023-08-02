Briefcase: Aug. 2, 2023

Riverside Healthcare adds neurologist

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Israr Ul Haq</strong> to its team of neurology providers.

Neurologists specialize in diagnosing and treating disorders of the brain and nervous system, including Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, strokes, and more.

Ul Haq completed his bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery at Aha Khan University in Karachi, Pakistan. He then completed his neurology residency at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio, where he served as academic chief resident, and his clinical neurophysiology fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.

In addition to his education, Ul Haq has several published articles and poster presentations.

Ul Haq is accepting new patients at Riverside Neurology Specialists at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P510, in Kankakee. To schedule an appointment, call 815-935-0750.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org