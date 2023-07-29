Briefcase: July 29, 2023

Local CEO earns Top Table member in insurance organization

<strong>Douglas A. Wheeler,</strong> CEO and president of First Community Insurance and Annuity Center in Bourbonnais, has been recognized as a Top of the Table Member of the Million Dollar Round Table for his business production for 2022.

The Million Dollar Round Table is a world-wide organization with members who work in the insurance and financial advising fields. Professionals in the MDRT come from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and territories. Every year this organization meets to establish best practices in the field and strives to find the best way to serve their clients.

MDRT members are in the top 10% of their fields. Find more information about the MDRT, visit mdrt.org.

Wheeler has been a MDRT member for 17 years. He’s been on the court of the table for seven years and this is the first year he has been given this special recognition as a Top of the Table Member.

First Community is at 731 Larry Power Road and specializes in providing insurance packages with customer service from professionals from the Kankakee County community. For more information, visit www.firstcommunityinsurance.com or call 866-937-5533.