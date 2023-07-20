Gordon Electric Supply unveils new Mokena facility

Gordon Electric Supply recently announced the grand opening of a new, larger facility for its branch in Mokena.

The move to the new location at 8770 Spring Lake Drive provides 41,781 square feet more than the previous facility at 19240 Everett Lane and was completed in late March.

Planning began in 2021 for the 54,781-square-foot facility with construction starting in the spring of 2022. The progress of the building’s construction and finalization was documented through completion in 2023 in Gordon’s Project Raise the Roof videos that include interviews with project partners.

All Mokena sales and services officially moved in late March of this year.

“Investment in the new building enables us to better meet the needs of today’s electrical professional and fosters a stronger culture where our employees and strategic initiatives can continue to grow,” said Mike Potter, chief business officer.

The new building includes a shop, warehouse, secure outdoor storage and office space, which allows the Gordon Mokena team to better serve customers with a higher capacity for inventory, dedicated will-call capabilities, project management,and quick counter service for in-person purchases.

Customers, vendors and guests were invited on June 15 to the 8770 Spring Lake Drive facility for a grand opening celebration. Guests toured the new building and enjoyed an evening of great food and music. The building tour included a display of Gordon’s 70 years as an electrical wholesaler with displayed items dating back to its founding in 1953.

Gordon Electric Supply, a distributor of electrical supplies and lighting, is headquartered in Kankakee, with a branch in Mokena and Pontiac Electric Supply in Pontiac. For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit gordonelectricsupply.com.