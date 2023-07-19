Main Street: July 19, 2023

As a leadership and ethics professor, I have witnessed many mismanagement techniques, communication inconsistencies and a lack of direction and purpose for the organization’s vision, mission and goals. Too many leaders often resort to contrived popularism procedures and “feel good” strategies that relegate their authority to brazenly impudent employees to minimize organizational conflict between management and their direct reports.

While on the surface, these simmering tactics may initially reduce organizational friction, they only exacerbate the problem with a series of subcultures that ensconce discord and toxicity and spread throughout the organization.

Illuminating the issues of diamond-level leadership, Lao Tsu defined the hallmark issue of exceptional leaders by unequivocally stating, “A leader is best when people barely know they exist. When their work is done, and their aim fulfilled, they will say: We did it ourselves.”

It is from this perspective, and one notably prescient in all incomparable leaders, that leadership is more of an art than a science. Therefore, leadership is crafted on the axis of trust, honesty, character, integrity, Emotional Intelligence, communication and psychological/motivational strategies to enhance and develop your team to achieve organizational success and enlightened personal significance.

An emerging dynamic takes hold when diamond-level leaders understand that their task is not to reign down their authority on their team but rather inspire, unite and ignite their team’s passions and coalesce that into organizational success. Jack Welch, the former chairman of General Electric, epitomized the quintessence of leadership with the astute phraseology, “Before you become a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.”

Welch’s leadership style was celebrated in an organizational culture of being strong, bold, competitive, with a laser emphasis on focus, consistency and follow-up. Concentrating on these essential leadership traits, an interesting article was advanced on Coactive.com titled “Qualities of Good Leadership.” I will highlight the salient points from the article and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

A cradle of pride often ensues when team members are elevated into a management or leadership role. Without proper training, mentoring, coaching, and an intuitive understanding of managing others in the organization, chaos often results. More time is wasted in correcting destructive leadership/management issues than supervising, supporting, and challenging your team to achieve the organizational mission and objectives.

Regardless of the leadership issues, diamond-level leaders will undoubtedly be tested and tried. However, these leaders regale in learning and growing to develop their crucial qualities further to inspire others. Coactive.com examined five underrated appropriate leadership qualities leaders should employ in their leadership domain.

<strong>1. Humor.</strong> (Exceptional leaders understand that humor is essential to reducing tension, conflict, and chaos. It can increase collaboration, unity, and teamwork by not taking everything too seriously in challenging times. Furthermore, humor makes leaders more approachable, which garners more trust and respect from their team. Finally, it can lower your direct report’s apprehensions, lift their spirits, and create a momentary relaxing environment where they regain their composure and reduce organizational tensions and anxieties.)

<strong>2. Intuition.</strong> (Diamond-level leaders possess the innate ability to intuit something immediately without needing conscious reasoning. It allows the leader to ascertain and, based on prior experiences, past encounters, knowledge, failures and achievements, to aid in effective and dynamic decision-making. Additionally, leaders who integrate logic and reasoning with intuitiveness are usually more successful than those relying solely on reason, as they can expurgate through the noise and get to the organization’s central issue.)

<strong>3. Vulnerability.</strong> (Remarkable leaders are not only authentic; they possess the ability to be vulnerable, and they communicate their weaknesses so they can interrelate with the experiences of their team. Vulnerability can bring trust as it shows you are not infallible and prone to making mistakes. Essential leaders use their vulnerability as crucible learning opportunities for everyone to gain wisdom and not repeat those mistakes.

Finally, allowing your team and even yourself to make mistakes creates a culture of innovation and appropriate organizational risk-taking. If you never fail, you can never succeed. Learn from your failures and allow others to fall, but never allow the same mistakes twice, as that can become a habit.)

<strong>4. Empathy.</strong> (Outstanding leaders demonstrate and implement Emotional Intelligence into their daily leadership practices. Empathy is essentially walking in someone else’s shoes. It reflects the hallmark of EI by recognizing the needs of others and creating value for those who feel ignored or undervalued. It generates and sustains the foundational aspect of trust by being empathetic to other team members’ needs, wants, and feelings. Finally, it produces a mutual understanding of your team’s needs, values, and feelings and, thus, propels the organization into one of unity and not divisiveness.)

<strong>5. Inclusivity.</strong> (Team members of a marginalized group face additional forms of prejudice and obstacles that limit their potential for professional success. Remarkable leaders tap into the various talents of all of those direct reports to foster and enhance a more inclusive organizational environment. Finally, influential leaders foster a culture of inclusivity by maximizing the potential of all team members and further creating an environment that rewards and supports individual differences, talents and the opportunity to thrive and grow based on independence intertwined with the interdependence of the entire team.)

In the final analysis, leadership is centered on growing your team through humor, intuition, vulnerability, empathy and inclusivity, as provided in the website article presented in Coactive.com. Furthermore, mixing into the batch with the artful advantages of emulsifying EI coupled with coaching/mentoring, advising your team, and sprinkled with personal significance and organizational success, your team will be a delight to behold and a formidable opponent for those who enter as your competitor in your organizational domain.