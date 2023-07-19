Briefcase: July 19, 2023

<strong>Riverside adds to its endocrinology team</strong>

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Sara Yap</strong>, an endocrinologist.

Yap joins endocrinologists Dr. Jabiz Behzadpour and Dr. Rachel Shell at Riverside Medical Group, Endocrinology Specialists in Bourbonnais.

Endocrinologists specialize in diagnosing and treating hormone-related issues including diabetes, thyroid disorders, adrenal disorders and metabolic disorders among other illnesses.

Yap completed her doctor of medicine at the University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Medicine and Surgery in Manila, Philippines, and then completed an internship at Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center in Manila, Philippines. Following her internship she completed her residency at John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County in Chicago and her endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism fellowship at Emory University in Atlanta.

Yap is seeing patients at Riverside Medical Group, Endocrinology Specialists at 100 Fitness Drive in Bourbonnais. To schedule an appointment, call 815-936-8909. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.