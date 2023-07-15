Briefcase: July 15, 2023

Umphrey promoted at Peoples Bank

Peoples Bank recently announced that <strong>Laura Umphrey</strong> has been promoted to assistant vice president business banking officer. In this position, Umphrey will continue serving the Manteno community as Peoples Bank’s branch manager while also meeting the needs of all business and high-net-worth bank customers.

“Laura is a natural community banker with her years of experience and deep understanding of the needs of our business clients,” said Jeff Hammes, president and CEO of Peoples Bank. “Our business customers will enjoy working with her.”

In 2022 Umphrey was awarded the Romy Award for Customer Service Excellence, the bank’s highest honor bestowed on employees for customer service.

Umphrey brings more than 25 years of banking experience and carries her Illinois Insurance license. She is a former Manhattan Chamber of Commerce board member and Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce ambassador. She is a current member of the Catholic Charities Money Management Advisory Council, the Manteno Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Women Supporting Women Committee.

“My goal is to provide exceptional service for all of my customers” Umphrey said. “It is a pleasure to work directly with so many local businesses.”

Umphrey is a graduate of East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio. She has been an area resident for more than 30 years with her husband, Jeff. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren here in Illinois and in Alabama.

Peoples Bank of Kankakee County is a locally owned financial institution with three locations: 315 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais; 333 E. Court St., Kankakee; and 198 South Creek Drive, Manteno. Peoples Bank has been in business for more than 60 years, offering home mortgages, commercial loans, business retail services and competitive checking accounts.

For more information, visit peoplesbankdirect.com.