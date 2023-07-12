Mind your returns to reclaim 'lost' funds

In our endless quest to save money, there’s one money-related area that you might not think of right away as a source of reclaiming funds: Returning items you don’t need.

I would like to clarify that I’m speaking specifically about non-food items, such as household products and clothing. I’ve always discouraged people from returning food items to the grocery store unless something is wrong with them, or they’re being recalled. The reason? Stores typically are not able to re-shelve returned food and have policies to discard it to avoid potentially restocking something that has been tampered with.

However, for other items that you’ve bought and find that you won’t use, don’t forget to return them for a refund.

For example, I recently repainted both my deck railing and some patio furniture. I find that estimating how much paint I will need is not always easy to do when painting things like these versus estimating wall paint for a room. Plus, I was planning to use a paint sprayer, and some of it ends up in the air. I also wasn’t sure if one or two coats would be sufficient to cover the things I was painting.

Custom-mixed paint colors are typically not returnable, but unused, premixed colors usually are. For this project, I chose to use premixed colors with the intention of returning any unopened paint. (Once I begin a project, I don’t want to have to run to the store in the middle of it either, so I bought multiple cans at once.) Each project ended up using less than one can. I was able to take the other two unopened cans to the store a few days after completing both projects, and I got more than $40 refunded.

I do suggest keeping all receipts of items you may eventually return in a place where you can easily locate them again. I keep mine in a small bill-sized plastic folder in my home office. If you shop online, though, you’ll typically find that your receipts can be found in your online account with each retailer.

When returning an item to an online retailer, you’ll typically have the choice of returning it to a brick-and-mortar store location or sending it back to the retailer. Some websites make this process extremely easy. Amazon.com allows you to return unwanted purchases at UPS Stores and Kohl’s stores or ship them back through the mail. They also make this process as easy as possible by offering free return labels or QR codes.

If you shop at warehouse clubs, several of the nation’s leading clubs offer extremely generous “return for any reason” policies on multiple items. I recently put this to the test at one, where I had purchased a winter jacket in January of this year. By March, the fabric on the jacket had developed multiple small tears in it, and I’d only worn it a few times. I wanted to return it, but because I thought I’d be keeping the jacket for many years, I didn’t hang onto the receipt.

Last week, I was browsing the return policy for the club, and it said that items could be returned at any time for any reason. I took the jacket to the club, minus its original tags and any receipt. I explained that I wanted to return it due to the fabric issues and apologized for not bringing it in for more than six months. The staff looked up my account, found the transaction and immediately refunded the purchase price. Instead of taking a loss on it, I was able to get a refund, and I’ll consider buying a different brand of jacket there when winter comes back around.

However, use this story to learn from my example: It’s best to return things promptly.