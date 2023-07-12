Briefcase: July 12, 2023

Illinois Extension hires 4-H youth educator

In early June, Illinois Extension announced <strong>Laura Valentine</strong> as thenew 4-H youth development metro educator serving Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties.

“We are very excited to welcome Laura Valentine to our staff team serving the metro areas of our communities,” said Marilu Andon, county director, “Her vast experience in the community and impressive qualifications will be invaluable as we aim to continue to empower youth for life today.”

Valentine will oversee programming in the areas of 4-H youth development to communities, specifically targeting metropolitan areas. With a focus on serving youth, she said she is excited to engage every type of learner.

“I am looking forward to reaching youth and supporting them to reach their full potential through the 4-H program,” Valentine said. “These partnerships, rooted in positive interactions, are what makes 4-H so successful, and I am looking forward to being a part of the program in our community.”

Valentine, a native of the south suburbs, holds two master’s degrees from Concordia University in differentiated instruction and teacher leadership. She was a teacher in public schools for 12 years before her role with Extension.

Throughout her career in public education, she administered programming that promoted inclusive, safe spaces for learning, including instituting an after-school and summer program for Somalian refugees as they transitioned to American living.

Valentine will be based in the Will County Office and can be reached at lauraval@illinois.edu.

With program staff serving all 102 counties in Illinois, Extension connects people with research-based knowledge within their communities. For more information, visit 4h.extension.illinois.edu.