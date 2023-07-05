Main Street: July 5, 2023

Recently, we celebrated the Fourth of July. It is a time for joyous relaxation and celebration with family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. However, what is the real reason we celebrate our national independence? In July 1776, the Declaration of Independence was put in place, declaring that the colonies in the U.S. would become independent states and no longer operate under British rule. Congress voted to declare independence on July 2, and it was announced two days later on July Fourth.

A chilling fact presented in our history books is that our country’s independence was predicated on coercive power by Great Britain, and tension began to ferment when Great Britain passed legislation that gave it more control over the Colonies, especially when it came to taxing the colonists. The Crown was in debt after the French and Indian War, so it began to tax the American Colonies to boost revenue.

In essence, our independence was formulated on the unabashed insolence of the Crown, resulting in taxation without representation, thus this became the Colonies rallying cry and the impassioned foundation for the American Revolution.

As a cautionary tale, from the American Revolution to the Civil War, from the shores of Tripoli to World War II, from the Korean War to the Gulf War, to the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, and everything in between, all wars and conflicts ensue from an egotistical world view of control, power and narcissism. Marching from the dawn of time and with the advent of Adam and Eve through today’s political calamities and morass of misinformation, propaganda, and control of the electorate with dogmatic policies and one world order of control, thus, power and leadership are inextricably intertwined.

Leaders face the daunting task of exerting others to do something they may or cannot do. As Steve Jobs opined, “Management is about persuading people to do things they do not want to do, while leadership is about inspiring people to do the things, they never thought they could.”

With strategic ambiguity, leadership and power often are diametrically opposed to each other, while tactically dependent to achieve organizational objectives. A stimulating read titled “Leadership versus Power.

Two contradictory systems of governance” was presented on the website leadersleague.com and authored by Pierre Lorenceau. I will highlight Lorenceau’s salient points and then make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

First, let’s review what leadership is, says Lorenceau, who asserted the following that leadership is a system of governance and values founded on:

<strong>1. Cohesion, coming neither through power nor coercion</strong>. (The synergistic effect of cohesion cements the relationship of teamwork and unity rather than through explicit or implicit uses of coercion or dictates.)

<strong>2. Leading by example (being a good model), not from your role or status.</strong> (Leading by example creates and models the ways for others to modulate and imitate the leader’s behavior.)

<strong>3. A just cause whose ideals and objectives are solid and inspired</strong>. (Nothing inspires others to unify through a just and noble cause to create and leave a personal and organizational legacy.)

<strong>4. Dynamism, who would follow a man who always plays it safe?</strong> (The essential factors of giving it all you have and pushing the boundaries create an environment of adventure, and together we can, versus playing it safe and failing, are central to the notion of dynamism.)

<strong>5. Emotion: being passionate about what you do and those that follow you – “your people.”</strong> (Passion is contagious, and uniting others through your unbridled enthusiasm allows others to catch the wave of excellence in everything they do.)

The inherent tensions between leadership and power are further demonstrated by Pierre Lorenceau, who said, “For some, it’s the use of force, impermissible, brutal even.

For others, it is an insidious creature that some abuse to the detriment of others. On the other hand, some think it perfectly legitimate, neutral, and necessary for the smooth running of society.”

However, as further delineated by Edmund Burke, who argued, “The greater the power, the more dangerous the abuse,” offers a compelling facet of the dangers of power and its consequential effects on the organization.

Equally compelling is the differentiation between power and leadership as defined by Lorenceau, who offers us the following:

1. Power is a force that flows from the top down (hierarchical) from the strong to the weak (those with limited power or influence). Leadership, on the other hand, often works in reverse and flows from the bottom up through influence, communication, cohesion, collegiality, teamwork and everyone working toward the goals and objectives of the organization. Leaders are formed at each level in the organization and unite in the strategic and tactical dimensions for organizational success.

2. Power tends to “divide and rule,” as the adage goes. However, if the divide and rule are central to organizing and assigning tasks, then it works. If it is grounded on the division to limit counter-powers, it opens the door to power’s arbitrary implementation of abuse and legitimized viciousness to exploit and manipulate others in the organization.

Leadership, in contrast, is built on uniting your direct reports symbolizing the effects of working and pulling together, having diverse values that add significance, and combining the team’s strength to achieve organizational goals and objectives.

3. Power gives orders and instructions, takes no time to listen, and often deprives the team of their creativity except for the execution of orders. Leadership is differentiated by consulting your team, listening and building its authority on the synthesis of work. Expression and creativity are the hallmarks of exceptional leadership, which further unites your team through respect, value, cohesion and a sense of organizational belonging.

In the final analysis, diamond-level leaders must strike a delicate balance between power and leadership. As I stated earlier, both are diametrically opposed, but simultaneously, the yin and yang of uniting these disparate ideologies together is indispensable for achieving organizational success. Power used correctly is essential to leadership, but if left unchecked, it can wreak havoc and destruction in the organization.

Uniting the elements of power to embolden others to succeed personally and organizationally becomes an assurance of independence and excellence. Let’s be reminded that our country was founded on being independent of tyranny. As leaders, it is incumbent and our charge to lead others diligently through respect, honor, and trust, not domination and subordination.