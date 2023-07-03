Centenarian still farming in Mercer County

It’s been quite an amazing career in agriculture for Donnie Peterson, 101, whose earliest memories include farming with horses through the Great Depression in the 1930s in western Illinois.

What’s maybe even more amazing is he’s not ready to hang up his work boots just yet. In fact, when people ask this humble centenarian who farms near Aledo in Mercer County when he’s going to retire, he has a simple, yet straightforward, answer.

“All I’ve ever done is farm. I don’t know of any other occupation,” Peterson, who also spent some time in the service, told the RFD Radio Network during an on-farm interview just before Memorial Day.

“I don’t have hobbies; therefore, I’m still doing it,” he continued of his career in farming, which spans 11 decades counting his childhood on his family’s farm in Henderson County. “But I couldn’t do it without help.”

Peterson was born in 1921 when Woodrow Wilson was president and the price of corn averaged 98 cents per bushel that marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Since that time, Peterson grew up in ag and operated his own farm under 18 additional U.S. presidents, from Warren G. Harding to Joe Biden.

Corn prices throughout the veteran farmer’s life increased slowly but surely from $1.05 in 1922, $2.38 in the post-World War II boom in 1947, $3.67 in 1974, $4.58 in 1996, $7.58 in 2008 and more recently to $7.81 in May 2022 — with many peaks and valleys in between.

Meanwhile, corn yield averages, which were stagnant in the 20- to 35-bushel range in the age of open-air pollinated crops from 1866 to 1930, began to improve in the late-1930s with the rapid adoption of hybrid corn.

“It was quite a different method for putting the crops in — we had horses back then,” Peterson said of the technological advances over the years. “Then we graduated up to tractors. But it’s basically the same principle putting the crops in.

“Now, with all the equipment we use, the information available and the seed is much better,” he said. “That helps us [be more productive and efficient].”

Other crop advancements that pushed yields over the years include improvements in genetics, stress tolerance and the increased adoption of nitrogen fertilizer in the 1950s to the introduction of transgenic hybrids, with insect and herbicide resistance, in the mid-1990s.

Farmers have also refined and improved farming practices and management styles over the years.

“We did a lot more tillage on the ground when I started than we do now,” Peterson said. “And the size of the units has changed. It takes less time [for fieldwork] now.”

Just last year, Illinois farmers set new state yield records of 214 bushels per acre for corn and 79 bushels for wheat. In Mercer County, farmers averaged a whopping 226.6 bushels per acre for corn and 65 bushels for soybeans in 2022.

Looking back, Peterson has fond memories of raising sheep and training horses back when he was in 4-H.

But his formative years were also some of his most difficult times living through the Great Depression. The bright side of operating a farm at that time is there was at least enough food to eat on most days.

“Living on a farm we had things — foodwise,” Peterson said of the Great Depression. “But the money situation was bad.

“It was difficult to have money to do anything, so we stayed home most of the time. It was pretty tough getting through that period.”

Peterson encourages other farmers to embrace new technology and farming methods, but to make sure to research the best ideas for each individual farm. He remains an avid reader and mostly enjoys farm publications.

“I like to read a lot,” he said. “There’s always something new coming along.”

He also owns his own cellphone but comes from a generation in which he prefers doing business with a handshake.

“I have a cellphone, but I seldom use it,” he said. “I don’t like to do business on the phone.”

Peterson joined the Mercer County Farm Bureau in 1972 which, along with Illinois Farm Bureau, was founded in 1916.

As for advice or tips for a long life, Peterson said there are no magic bullets. He just tries to give his best each day and hopes for a little luck along the way.

“Live your life as you can and go along,” he added. “You don’t know what will happen.”