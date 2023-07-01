Briefcase: July 1, 2023

<strong>Riverside offering mammography in Watseka</strong>

<strong>Riverside Healthcare</strong>, of Kankakee, recently announced it is now offering mammography at its Watseka campus.

“Access to care is a top priority at Riverside,” said Riverside president and CEO Phil Kambic. “The Watseka community deserves access to mammography close to home, and we are very proud to now offer this important service to our patients in Watseka.”

The greatest benefit of breast cancer screening is when women have yearly mammograms beginning at age 40. If additional risk factors are at play, a conversation should be had with a primary physician to discuss when to start breast cancer screening.

“Breast cancer effects one in eight women, and most of us know someone who has had breast cancer or have been impacted by breast cancer ourselves,” said Dr. Jeff Mendell, radiologist at Riverside. “Early detection through mammography is key in catching breast cancer when it is most treatable.”

Resources Riverside offers include 3D Mammography, a designated breast health navigator, four locations for mammography — Bourbonnais, Coal City, Kankakee, and Watseka — and Automated Breast Ultrasound, which is recommended for women with dense breast tissue in conjunction with mammography.

In addition to mammography, Riverside’s Watseka campus offers a full range of services including primary care, oncology, diagnostic testing, cardiology, occupational medicine, immediate care and more.

Appointments for mammography are now available at Riverside’s Watseka Campus at 1490 E. Walnut St. in Watseka. Schedule your mammogram in the MyRiverside app or call outpatient scheduling at 815-935-7531.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.