Main Street: June 28, 2023

Whether you are a business owner, employee, or retired, taking steps now to prepare for a recession is long overdue. I have heard the somewhat foolish phrase by “rah-rah” motivational speakers, “When the next recession comes, I’ll choose not to participate!” Nice sentiment, but dangerous.

There are currently several warning signals or storm clouds on the horizon, including an inverted yield curve (where short-term interest rates pay higher yields than long-term bonds), rising interest rates that the Federal Reserve hopes will slow down the economy, an ongoing problem with inflation; and a paltry forecast for just 1% GDP growth this year.

Preparing for something you hope will never happen can be difficult because it involves sacrifice and wisdom. When I was the business programming director at the Center for Professional Development at Florida State University in the mid-1980’s, the State of Florida’s Department of Community Affairs commissioned FSU to develop in conjunction with the American Red Cross a hurricane shelter management course. This was in response after Hurricanes Kate and Elena struck the state in the fall of 1985. I was named the program’s principal investigator (director).

We developed and wrote a very extensive curriculum and did dozens of sessions from Pensacola to Miami. The state invested almost $500,000 over five years. Ironically during that time, no major hurricanes hit the state. But a short time after the program was canceled, Hurricane Andrew, a category 5 with 172 mph record winds, hit. It was one of the most devastating hurricanes to ever hit the U.S.

The 2008 Great Recession was a Category 5 financial event. Sarah Foster, the principal writer for Bankrate, covers the Federal Reserve, the U.S. economy, and economic policy. She identifies nine steps you can take to prepare for a potential recession. I have combined several of these and will review four broad categories. The whole article is available at https://www.bankrate.com/banking/federal-reserve/how-to-prepare-for-a-recession/

<strong>1. Take a detailed stock of your finances.</strong> While the job market still seems red hot, it has led the Federal Reserve to keep tightening. Many young people have no vivid recollection of a recession and layoffs. But layoffs happen every day. Many of the large tech companies’ stocks are rising at the same time they are laying off tens of thousands of employees to cut costs.

We see rising interest rates, growing credit card balances and increasing delinquencies on the economic horizon. Consumers at lower and middle incomes eventually will have to decrease their spending, which can result in reduced sales for large and small companies alike.

I used to create a family balance sheet at the beginning of most years. With the fast-changing economic trends, I now do that monthly as both an early warning and opportunity system. An Excel spreadsheet is an excellent way to do this.

<strong>2. Make building an emergency fund your top priority.</strong> When good times are rolling, it seems like they will never end. The COVID stimulus money was welcomed by Americans, but too many spend all of it and more. The number of people who now say they could not even meet a $1,000 emergency is staggering. Foster states, “Experts often recommend keeping 50 percent of your income for essentials, 30 percent for wants, and 20 percent for savings. While taking stock of your finances, see how closely your financial picture aligns with that goalpost.”

Unemployment only covers about 50% of the lost wages and usually only continues for 26 weeks.

When creating an emergency fund, don’t settle for a paltry ½% interest from your financial institution. These days short-term CDs can pay 3-5%. You might “ladder your savings” into three-month, six-month, and yearlong denominations to keep your money relatively liquid. Make absolutely sure, though, you are dealing with a reputable, fully insured FDIC institution.

<strong>3. Don’t make knee-jerk reactions with your investments</strong>. Whether you invest for yourself or have a trusted financial advisor, stay the course. Bankrate’s Greg McBride says, “It will take a tough stomach because in a recession, a stock market will easily fall 30 to 40 percent, peak to trough, but making regular contributions and reinvesting all of the distributions will make those market gyrations work to your benefit.”

A recession is a tremendous buying opportunity. This is especially true for those still working and investing every month. The advice for those in retirement or near retirement is different, and I would refer you back to Foster’s full article.

<strong>4. Remember to think about your career or earnings opportunities when times are tough</strong>. We have seen so many jobs created because millions of people are working two jobs to make ends meet. Some of these jobs could disappear, or full-time jobs might be reduced to part time. Even if you retain your full-time job, now is the time to consider expanding your options.

Foster writes that to recession-proof your career, one of the best investments people can make is continue their education. Be careful about companies that purport to offer jobs if you pay them a fee for training. Today there is a great need for more technical talent. Consider pursuing courses at Kankakee Community College, Olivet Nazarene University, Governors State University, or other legitimate online institutions.

For many years, I have been a huge advocate for Lynda.com (now a part of LinkedIn), which allows unlimited non-credit courses in hundreds of topics in software, technology, photography, writing, etc. You have unrestricted access to all of their courses for a yearly fee of less than $250. (You can get a free 30-day trial.)

What a wonderful gift you could make to a family member or friend. Employers and universities can buy a group plan. In my opinion, there is NO better value available today, linkedin.com/learning/?trk=lynda_redirect_learning

It is not a question of if, but when we will have a future recession. The gathering economic storm clouds on the horizon might indicate a healthy adjustment (rainstorm), but also could be the start of an economic hurricane. The benefits of preparation far outweigh the sacrifices and make sense even if the prosperity continues for a bit longer.