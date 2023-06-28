Briefcase: June 28, 2023

<strong>Spiros Law promotes 2 to senior associates</strong>

Spiros Law, P.C., a local law firm concentrating in personal injury cases, recently announced the promotion of attorneys <strong>Jordan Butler</strong> and <strong>Alison Kimble</strong> to the position of senior associate.

Both Butler and Kimble joined Spiros Law in 2018 as associates and in their time with the firm have provided legal representation to their clients in seeking justice on their behalf.

“It is truly fulfilling to fight for the rights of those who have been harmed by the actions of others,” Kimble said. “I am dedicated to providing compassionate and personalized legal representation to our clients, and I look forward to continuing the pursuit of justice on their behalf with Spiros Law as a Senior Associate.”

Butler said the promotion to senior associate is a milestone in his legal career.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with a team of experienced attorneys and support staff who share my passion for fighting for the rights of our clients,” he said. “I am committed to continuing to deliver exceptional legal representation and making a positive impact in the lives of those we serve.”

In recognition of their legal achievements, both Butler and Kimble have been named by Super Lawyers as one of Illinois Rising Stars in personal injury litigation in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“Jordan Butler and Alison Kimble have demonstrated exceptional legal skills, dedication and a true commitment to our clients’ well-being,” said James Spiros, founding partner at Spiros Law.

Spiros Law, founded in 2005, serves Illinois with offices in Champaign, Danville and Kankakee. For more information, visit spiroslaw.com.