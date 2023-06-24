Briefcase: June 24, 2023

<strong>Midwest Association of Rail Shippers to hold meeting</strong>

The summer meeting of the M<strong>idwest Association of Rail Shippers</strong> will be held July 10–11 at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, Wis. The theme will be Delivering Supply Chain Success with Rail Innovation and Sustainability.

“The North American rail industry is embarking on some exciting changes that will benefit shippers and the economy,” said Kathy Bathurst, MARS president, and senior sales manager, CSX Transportation. “Our summer meeting is always a great place to catch up on industry issues, as well as network with peers in a relaxed setting.”

The agenda will include executives from railroads, major shippers and industry experts. This year’s meeting will also feature the annual Scholarship Golf Outing, plus a reception and networking dinner on the first day, July 10. The business meeting is scheduled for a full day on July 11.

Registration is available online at mwrailshippers.com/events/meeting-registration/. For more information, email mars@mwrailshippers.com or call 872-212-4134

The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers is one of five regional North American associations under the North American Rail Shippers national organization. Headquartered in the Chicago area, MARS provides an open forum for discussion and resolution of rail transportation issues by bringing railroads, shippers, receivers, and rail supply companies together twice annually for formal meetings in the Chicago area.

For more information and to inquire about MARS membership, visit mwrailshippers.com.