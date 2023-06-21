Main Street: June 21, 2023

In a world plagued by chaos, rising interest rates, and fiscal and political uncertainty, our national news is rife with doses of daily despair. It’s no wonder most people do not watch the news on TV as it rarely reports anything uplifting or blissful.

However, despite this calamitous reporting of deleterious events, we can increase our enrichment through what Ralph Marston unequivocally specified, “Make it a habit to tell people thank you. To express your appreciation, sincerely and without the expectation of anything in return, truly appreciate those around you, and you will soon find many others around you. Truly appreciate life, and you will find you have more of it.”

The common themes of leadership and organizational failure often result when appreciation is neglected, and a culture of despair ensues. Diamond-level leaders, on the other hand, intuitively understand the psychological enhancement of practicing and disseminating appreciation for others within the organization and external stakeholders. An appealing article on toolshero.com, “Appreciation Leadership: theory and principles,” offers some compelling advice to the leading practitioner. I will highlight this article’s salient points and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

In many ways, appreciative leadership centers on the conviction that working together is more productive and fruitful than the traditional top-down management form of being authoritarian. The flashpoint of this form of leadership is dependent on organization’s success, which emanates from combining the strengths of everyone involved, thereby increasing the probability of success through increased confidence and boosted energy, enthusiasm and valuable performance.

Against this backdrop appreciative leadership is highlighted through a relational process and methods that enable people to work together effectively to make this happen. And, according to the website: toolshero.com, this theory also paints a positive view of the world based on the belief that every individual has potential [for success].

The unifying theme of appreciation leadership emanates from an early foundational system’s theory approach called “Appreciative Inquiry” and, at its core, is a change vision and strategy that focuses on any organizational system will develop in a positive fashion when people are inquisitive together. This process creates a highly participatory leadership style that asks strategic questions about collectivity, strengths and weakness, performance, success stories, traditions and visions for the future.

With compositional cohesiveness, the authors of toolshero.com opine that there are five core strategies of appreciative leadership. These strategies respond to the people’s needs, which drives them to perform well in the organization. These include:

<strong>1. Being part of something:</strong> (Success is predicated on being part of something greater than ourselves, and being an integral part of the organization, as “We are all in this together.”)

<strong>2. Feeling valued.</strong> (Being valued and appreciated are the hallmarks of stellar team members that thrive when they know they make a difference.)

<strong>3. Knowing where the organization is heading.</strong> (If you do not know where you or the organization is going, any road will take you there. Therefore, this is not the road you wish to travel on as it will be a circuitous path leading you to nowhere or, even worse, back to where you began.)

<strong>4. Feeling that they are contributing to a greater good.</strong> (Successful leaders lead their teams by contributing to the well-being of others and ensuring that their direct reports know they are contributing to a greater good and organizational excellence.)

<strong>5. Knowing that excellence is expected of them.</strong> (Diamond-level leaders enhance their teams by instilling a path for success by aligning organizational accomplishments through personal and group achievements.)

A prosaic objective of appreciative leadership is connoted through the following pronouncements as discussed in toolshero.com.

<strong>1. Inquiry:</strong> (Exceptional leaders provide a safe space for organizational inquiry. These facets include team members knowing their contributions are appreciated and leaders asking their team their thoughts and feelings, listening to them sincerely, and appreciating their team’s thoughts and input.)

<strong>2. Illumination:</strong> (Outstanding leaders enhance organizational success by helping their team understand the best ways to contribute. By focusing on the strengths of the team and individuals’ leaders can accentuate their team to take risks, express themselves and support their strengths as well as the strengths of others.)

<strong>3. Inclusion:</strong> (Admirable leaders accentuate a positive culture by ensuring their team feels connected to others and the organization. When inclusion is exercised in a group, it opens doors to enriched forms of collaboration, creativity, and co-creation. Furthermore, it stimulates an environment of productivity and connection, which deepens the bonds of attachments for other team members and the organization.)

<strong>4. Inspiration:</strong> (Superb leaders provide a sense of direction for their team by sharing the vision and mission of the organization. These enthusiastic leaders plot a course and make their team hopeful and energetic. A transformational process is absorbed, creating innovation and long-term performance and success.)

<strong>5. Integrity:</strong> (Distinguished leaders slavishly elevate the theory of appreciative leadership through the inculcation of people knowing what is expected of them and the requisite definition of integrity, which is consistent behavior that meets the norms and objectives of the organization. If character is what you do when no one is looking, then integrity is uniform behavior that sets a standard for others to emulate.)

Ostensibly, appreciative leadership is germinated in the fertile ground of understanding the needs of others and recognizing their accomplishments, sacrifices, and diligence in moving your organization to the next tier of excellence. This adaptive leadership style can best be summed up by Jack Canfield, who said, “By taking the time to stop and appreciate who you are and what you’ve achieved — and perhaps learned through a few mistakes, stumbles, and losses — you can enhance everything about you. Self-acknowledgment and appreciation give you the insights and awareness to move toward higher goals and accomplishments.”

From another perspective, Voltaire contended, “Appreciation is a wonderful thing: It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.

In the final analysis, appreciative leadership is an essential element for the emerging leader’s toolbox. The fluidity of appreciation is boundless. We can always think of ways to appreciate and thank someone. Incomparable leaders intuit and make a daily habit of thanking and appreciating their teams, stakeholders, and customers.

I would be remiss if I didn’t take this opportunity as the executive director of the Bourbonnais Township Park District to thank and express my deepest gratitude and appreciation to the BTPD Board, my administrative team, parks and grounds/maintenance department, Exploration Station co-managers and playologists, recreational supervisors, preschool program teachers and aides, front-desk personnel, part-time and seasonal workers, independent contractors, volunteers, and last but not least, our patrons who utilize our exceptional programs, services, and parks.

Together we make a difference, and I applaud each of you at the BTPD who continue to make this a “diamond-level park district.”