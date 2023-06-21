Briefcase: June 21, 2023

<strong>New urology specialist starts at Iroquois Memorial Hospital</strong>

Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Serge Marinkovic</strong>, a urologist, to its team of specialized care providers.

Marinkovic comes to IMH with more than 20 years of professional urological experience with services ranging from UTIs to kidney stones, as well as performing routine exams, minimally invasive procedures and surgeries.

“My approach to diagnosis and treatment of my patients is to take my time to let all patients discuss what brings them to my office,” Marinkovic said. “I discuss what results they would like to achieve. Then, I spend time explaining what their disease process is and how to best treat it to achieve their goals. I find it important to get their families abreast as to what we are doing and why.”

Marinkovic is now seeing patients five days a week, with immediate openings, at the IMH Medical Group Clinic in Watseka. For more information call 815-432-5411 or visit imhrh.org.