Briefcase: June 17, 2023

<strong>Cain named partner at Spiros Law P.C.</strong>

Spiros Law P.C., a personal injury law firm in central Illinois, recently announced the promotion of <strong>Danielle E. Cain</strong> to partner. Cain joined the firm in 2020.

A native of Champaign, Cain is a graduate of the University of Illinois where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology in 2008 and continued on to receive her J.D. in 2011, Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Illinois College of Law.

After eight years of practice in Decatur, Caiin returned to her hometown and joined the team at Spiros Law. She focuses primarily on personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, nursing home abuse and neglect, and medical malpractice.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to be named a partner at Spiros Law,” she said. “Joining this esteemed firm has been a transformative experience,and I am proud to be part of a team that is dedicated to fighting for our clients’ rights. I look forward to continuing to advocate for justice and delivering exceptional legal representation with our team.”

Spiros Law’s partnership consists of founding partner Jim Spiros, and partners Sandy Loeb and Miranda Soucie.

“Spiros Law is thrilled to announce Danielle Cain as a partner at Spiros Law,” Jim Spiros said. “Since joining our firm, Danielle has consistently demonstrated outstanding legal skills, a relentless commitment to her clients, and a strong work ethic. Her track record of success and her dedication to achieving the best outcomes for our clients make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team.”

Spiros Law, founded in 2005, serves Illinois with offices in Champaign, Danville and Kankakee. For more information, visit spiroslaw.com.