Briefcase: June 14, 2023

<strong>Riverside adds general surgeon</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the additiion of <strong>Dr. Aline Dang</strong>, a general surgeon.

General surgeons specialize in various surgical treatment areas, including abdomen, breast, head and neck, blood vessels and digestive tract diseases. General surgeons also care for patients who have suffered an injury or trauma that requires immediate surgery. Riverside’s general surgeons offer robotic surgery as a way for patients to receive improved results, minimal scarring and potentially quicker recovery

Dang completed her doctor of osteopathic medicine at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She then went on to complete an internship and general surgery residency at Carepoint Health in Bayonne, N.J.

In addition to her education, Dang has several published articles and research experience.

Dang is accepting new patients at Riverside Medical Group, General Surgery Specialists at 350 N. Wall St., Suite B410 in Kankakee. To schedule an appointment, use the MyRiverside app or call 815-933-2221. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.