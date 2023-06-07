Briefcase: June 7, 2023

<strong>Riverside adds nurse practitioner</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced <strong>Danielle Valentino</strong>, a board-certified nurse practitioner, has been added to its team of orthopedic providers.

Bringing more than 15 years of health care experience to Riverside, Valentino received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Chicago, and then she went on to complete a Master of Science in nursing at Loyola University in Chicago. Recently, Valentino completed her doctorate of nurse practitioner degree, also at Chamberlain College of Nursing.

Valentino sees patients at the Riverside Orthopedic and Spine Center at 100 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais. To schedule an appointment use the MyRiverside app or call 815-802-7090.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.