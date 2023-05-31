Main Street: May 31, 2023

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This is an updated version of an article Dr. Daake first published in 2012 that is more relevant than ever.</em>

In 2023, more than ever, we are in a time of hyper-turbulence and hyper-change. Managing the change, we want is difficult enough. Still, most of what managers and leaders face today is the change that is forced by economics, politics, social trends, technology, and so forth.

Just think about what has happened in the past two years. Mortgage rates of 3% are now about 6 1/2 %. Fuel prices are anywhere from 30-60% higher. World tensions between the U.S. and both China and Russia have risen. The country continues to face labor shortages, and I could go on.

Many of these unforeseen events are genuine “Black Swan” events, a term coined by Nassim Nicholas Taleb. A black swan event “is an unpredictable event that is beyond what is normally expected of a situation and has potentially severe consequences. Black swan events are characterized by their extreme rarity, severe impact, and the widespread insistence they were obvious in hindsight.” (Investopedia.com)

Planning for your life, your business, your company or your organization is absolutely essential. Holding a Ph.D. in strategy should make me a bit of an expert. Still, when it comes to planning, I’ll have to honestly tell you the evidence for a well-laid-out, highly detailed plan is mixed. The fathers of strategy, such as Alfred Chandler, Michael Porter and Igor Ansoff, all advocated, more or less, going through a process that results in a highly- structured, logical plan.

But then along came McGill University (Montreal) Professor Henry Mintzberg, who upset the apple cart with his concept of emergent strategy. But there was Minnie long before Dr. Mintzberg and the other fathers of strategy had published their books and scholarly papers.

Minnie was one of my Sunday school teachers in northern Iowa, where I grew up. She was a single mother raising two boys, and yet she had time to teach Sunday school. It was a tough job considering she had to corral 7-10 kids from 6-8 years old. Minnie was a simple lady and did not have a college degree. She was memorable for several reasons, not the least of which, she drove a unique car — a blue Rambler. But most of all, I remember Minnie as a person who was kind and knew how to pray. And therein was her genius —although she probably never realized it.

Most of us want to be in control — we like to figure out what is going on and then lay out a careful plan. There is certainly nothing wrong with that. I have assisted numerous organizations and individuals in creating those plans. But we all realize that since we can’t know everything and anticipate every possible contingency, our plans way too often go astray.

For those of us who are religious, we likely seek the counsel of scripture and others of like-faith and pray. But too often, we have a plan in mind for God — we act as if He follows it as we have laid it out, all will end well.

Back to Minnie. When Minnie prayed, she had what seemed like to an 8-year-old boy a very strange way of praying. Almost every phrase of her prayers was started with “Somehow, Lord.” For example, “Somehow Lord we ask for rain for farmer’s crops; somehow Lord we ask for a job for our friends; somehow Lord, heal our family members.”

Once I reached the ripe age of about 10, as sophisticated and bright as I had become, I started thinking that Minnie didn’t get it. What was all of this “somehow” stuff? Not until 35 years later, when I was in my doctoral program, had experienced some difficult times as we all do, and studied Mintzberg and others, did I realize that Minnie was really on to something.

At times our problems seem so intractable. There is no viable solution; we run out of earthly wisdom and must say, “Somehow, Lord!” This is not only true for individuals, but I know many business people who will attest to the same for their businesses.

Of course, I still believe in planning because it gives us focus, energy and direction and helps us find people and resources to accomplish our worthwhile goals. But as Henry and Minnie taught me, you must be open to solutions and sometimes unimagined paths. This is what Mintzberg calls an “Emergent Strategy.”

Essentially here is the idea. We form plans to pursue our goals, many of which work out, and we are successful. But at other times, they fail and go by the wayside. So far — straightforward, right? But then opportunities, circumstances, and even threats present themselves that we had never imagined. If we stick to our rigid plan, we can miss new opportunities or, even worse, experience total failure. We don’t let the Lord “somehow” work things out.

So in 2023, we need to plan and be open to new opportunities and threats. What about your plans? First of all, have some! But be open to new, unimagined opportunities as well. Sometimes Mintzberg’s Emergent Strategy or Minnie’s “Somehow Lord” is immeasurably more effective in accomplishing what you want in life.