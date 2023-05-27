Briefcase: May 27, 2023

<strong>Julian named president of college marketers organization</strong>

<strong>Jeff Julian</strong> recently became the 2023-24 president for the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations, a professional organization for community college marketers, providing resources and professional development for more than 1,600 members across the U.S. and Canada.

Julian, a graduate of Wilmington High School, lives in Chicagoand, and he’s chief of staff at Harper College in Palatine. He previously worked at Joliet Junior College and Elgin Community College.

Julian is also a member of the rock band, Vaudevileins, which has played at the Merchant Street MusicFest and at On the Rox in Kankakee. Before joining the Vaudevileins, he played with the Kankakee band Deconstructing Jim in the 2000s.

Before becoming president of the NCMPR in early April, Julian was the host, then co-host, of NCMPR’s podcast Can You Make It Pretty? For more information on NCMPR, visit ncmpr.org.