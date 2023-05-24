Main Street: May 24, 2023

As a leadership and ethics professor, I am constantly reminded about the phenomena of change. It is an invasive species that permeates every aspect of society. It has been said that change is the only constant in the universe. As leaders, we often hit the proverbial “Rubicon Moment,” where we enter the point of no return, either yield to inertia or homeostasis (remain the same) or embrace the revolutionary concept of change in the organization and within ourselves.

Suffice it to say; John Maxwell said, “Change is inevitable. Growth is optional.”

A calamity of errors ensues when we are faced with change and ignore the consequences or refuse to grow through the precipitous trek that lies before us on our adventure toward excellence.

Strident resistance to change is something that all diamond-level leaders must deal with daily. Keyne Petkovic asserted, “There are formulary solutions that mathematically calculate the force needed for an object to break away from its current trajectory.”

You don’t have to be a physicist to calculate this formula to understand the challenges change management leaders encounter daily when trying to roll out organizational initiatives or coach employees in behavioral improvements. As leaders, we all struggle with this scientific law, consciously or unconsciously. We often see how hard it is for companies and employees that have a certain momentum to make changes, even if, on the surface, the change is a welcome one. We know the saying: “Old habits die hard!”

Building on these efforts, Petkovic wrote a compelling article titled “Change Management — How to Break through the Group Inertia.” I will highlight Petkovic’s salient points and then offer my comments in parenthesis on how to add to your leadership domain. Petkovic proposed three principles that assist leaders in overcoming the inherent challenges of group inertia.

<strong>1. Employees have to know the why:</strong> (Your team and direct reports will never be motivated to change unless the vision of what the change will bring [positive reward] is stronger and more formidable than the contentment of staying “as is” in the current state. For most people, there is comfort in the present [inertia], and the rationalization of facing the “unknown” makes an undeniable psychological justification to remain the same.

Therefore, diamond-level leaders’ task is to share the vision for the change and introduce systemic improvements for the desired state of change.

Finally, communication is essential in differentiating the desired state of change from the current position. It is a prerequisite in getting adequate “buy-in,” and the coveted positive rewards that the change initiative brings to the organization and employee is sine qua non for the change process to coalesce.)

<strong>2. Stay the course:</strong> (The adage that water seeks its own level is an excellent primer to realize that people get comfortable with being comfortable. Scientifically, for water to go from hot to boiling requires tremendous exothermic energy.

The same holds true for individuals to move from inertia to change; it requires vast psychological as well as physical stamina to move to the next tier of excellence.

Exceptional leaders ignite our passions and move us toward excellence with strategies to combat inertia; some tactics include scenario playing, friendly competition, daily conversations, celebrating incremental successes toward the change initiative — goal, and daily discussions with staff reminding them of the intended change and substantial benefits, and rewarding achievements and accomplishments.

While you will never get total “buy-in,” you can reduce the negativity and toxicity toward the change by always striving toward the intended change initiative. The forward momentum can reduce the negativity, and the new energy can mitigate the clamorous results of inertia.)

<strong>3. It takes a month:</strong> (From a psychological perspective, it usually takes at least a month to change a behavior or habit. Inertia becomes a habit and is often difficult to overcome. Just remember how easy it is to make a New Year’s resolution but how difficult it is to maintain it and overcome the old habit you are trying to break. Extraordinary leaders realize this concept and offer their team the ability to consciously overcome old habits or inertia and replace them with the desired change initiative.

Daily reminders with your team and having conversations about the “why” helps navigate the “how.” Give your team the ability to understand the change initiative and assist them in their journey toward the change will give your organization the ability to navigate the turbulence and reluctance toward the change initiative.)

As discussed above, implementing change can be a daunting task. Another excellent article written by Patricia Lotich titled “11 Tips for Successful Change Initiatives” is a beneficial reminder for further change initiatives to implement in your change strategy. These include:

• Help employees understand the why.

• Get employees involved.

• Focus change on entire organization.

• Create strategies to change employees mindsets.

• Create very specific goals.

• Provide necessary resources.

• Leadership.

• Implement fast.

• Help with distraction.

• Communicate often.

• Create support systems.

In the final analysis, change is difficult, and inertia is steadfast. Any change initiative will be met by employees with resistance, negativity, and even, at times, outright hostility and sabotage. It is incumbent on any change agent to deescalate the conflict with the inherent or intended change initiative by applying and utilizing some of the tactics described above by Petkovic and Lotich.

Inertia is a formidable adversary, and, as such, we are reminded by Og Mandino, who unequivocally championed the following, “I will act now. I will act now. I will act now. Henceforth, I will repeat these words each hour, each day, every day, until the words become as much a habit as my breathing, and the action which follows becomes as instinctive as the blinking of my eyelids. With these words, I can condition my mind to perform every action necessary for my success. I will act now. I will repeat these words again and again and again. I will walk where failures fear to walk. I will work when failures seek rest. I will act now, for now is all I have.

“Tomorrow is the day reserved for the labor of the lazy. I am not lazy. Tomorrow is the day when the failure will succeed. I am not a failure. I will act now. Success will not wait. If I delay, success will become wed to another and lost to me forever. This is the time. This is the place. I am the person.”