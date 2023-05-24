Briefcase: May 24, 2023

<strong>Resilience Wealth Management opens new office</strong>

<strong>Duke Smith</strong>, founder of <strong>Resilience Wealth Management</strong>, recently announced its new location in downtown Kankakee at 150 N. Schuyler Ave., suite 104.

Resilience Wealth Management helps people plan wisely, so they can attain their financial freedom.

Resilience Wealth Management works closely with its clients to get to know each one’s unique set of circumstances and what’s most important in their life.

As an independent firm, Resilience Wealth Management works to provide personalized guidance that aligns with each one’s goals and values.

For more information, contact Mary at 815-367-6377 or visit resiliencewealthmanagement.com