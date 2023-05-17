Main Street: May 17, 2023

Sometimes humble straightforward ideas can result in immense changes for the better. And yet, if you have read my columns over the years, you’ll know I am very skeptical of simple, one-size-fits-all solutions to changing human behavior. The world is filled with books, articles, and presentations that claim if we do “thus and so-Shazam,” — life will be better — whether it is losing weight, becoming wealthy, wiser or more productive.

We all know that habits, good and bad, can be durable and hard to change. However, a steady dose of consistent positive messages over time can substantially impact all of us.

I want to share an experience from last Friday that got me thinking about conveying powerful ideas to our youth, employees and people from ages 8 to 88. Across the years, we have taken many journeys up the Mississippi River from Dubuque to Prairie Du Chien and on up to La Crosse to see the fall color. It’s a spectacular drive with towering limestone cliffs and heavy forest overlooking the mighty Mississippi.

Several years ago, we discovered it is equally beautiful in the springtime with myriad shades of green, white purple flowering trees, and bursting new flowers and foliage. So this past Friday, we took a shortened version of that trip up as far as McGregor, Iowa.

We were not disappointed, but of all the things we saw, one particular thing really caught my attention. About halfway up the river, we stopped in the historic river town of Guttenberg, Iowa. It is an old historic town of churches, stone houses, and businesses, a beautiful riverside park and an impressive veteran’s display with literally hundreds of names on it.

We saw the massive Lock & Dam No. 10 and then Clayton Ridge Middle School looking right over the River. The school has a tall chain-link fence around it for security and safety reasons. Five signs in large bold letters were affixed to the fence so the students could see them every day coming to school. Of course, so could the citizens and the thousands of visitors that drive through town each year. The signs were: trustworthiness, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.

In the past few years, there has been so much controversy and, frankly, disastrous attempts in some of our schools to undermine core moral and American values. Everything from redefining ethical values to undermining America’s unique place in the world. How refreshing to see Clayton County Schools boldly proclaim these core values and reaffirm Midwestern American values. (By the way, these large signs also appear at the high school just up the road in McGregor. So I assume it is a countywide practice.)

Let’s take these solid values one at a time. While they are posted on the schools, they equally apply to all of us from Main Street to Wall Street. They set a high standard; we should all strive toward them.

<strong>Trustworthiness</strong>. Do we keep our word even when the going gets tough? You’ve probably seen cheerleading squads build human pyramids, sometimes three or four tiers high. The person at the very top of the pyramid must trust those below with their very life. In business, can you trust the quality of the products you both sell and buy? Brian Tracy reminds us, “The glue that holds all relationships together … is trust, and trust is based on integrity.”

<strong>Responsibility</strong>. In an era when so many people want to blame others for what they have done or left undone, responsibility needs to be reasserted. As a matter of fact, an “industry” of blame has grown up in recent years. You might recall ads that tell people it is not their fault they are in deep debt — it is those greedy credit card companies.

Or people who commit crimes are told it is not their fault — it is poverty, their childhood, or the police who are at fault. Responsibility means owning your own actions. If Clayton County’s young people internalize the values of responsibility now, they will have a much better life and make better citizens. “The price of greatness is responsibility,” Winston Churchill said.

<strong>Fairness</strong>. While it is true “life is not always fair,” we as individuals can strive to be fair in our dealings with others. One thing that has been a great equalizer of fairness is access to the internet, where we can check things out. I have never bought into the often-spouted phrase “Well, that is just business,” somehow excusing unfair practices.

Be assured in the long run, unfairness will catch up with you. Ashly Lorenzana nails it: “Sooner or later in life, we will all take our own turn being in the position we once had someone else in.” Back to education, the issue of fairness on the part of teachers, coaches, and other educational leaders is an absolute must in how they treat students.

<strong>Caring</strong>. Caring means we must focus on others as well as our own needs. Caring, in many cases, means putting others before ourselves. A competitive environment can bring out the best in us. Still, we must be careful not to seek to win in unfair, devious ways. Having just come through Mother’s Day, I saw dozens and dozens of affirmations on Facebook regarding the sacrifice and caring of women in our lives.

<strong>Citizenship</strong>. Citizenship means many things. But it includes giving back and being concerned about individuals and the communities we are part of. This can include our work environment, town, school, church, etc. It shifts from the idea of “winner taking it all” to building a winning team, group and city that contributes to the public good.

In summary, congratulations to the Clayton County Iowa schools for the values you transmit to the next generation. And also providing me and undoubtedly thousands of people who drive by your schools with new inspiration. As a reminder I am printing out these five traits and posting them in my own office.