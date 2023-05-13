Briefcase: May 13, 2023

<strong>Etched in Time makes move to new location</strong>

<strong>Etched in Time Inc.</strong>, a specialty store that creates personalized gifts, trophies, plaques and just about any other keepsake items, recently moved to 2099 W. Station St. in Kankakee.

“We personalize everything,” said owner <strong>Jeanne Graham</strong>, who started the business in 2008.

Etched in Time moved in March from its previous location at 2450 W. Court St. (Illinois Route 17), which was approximately a mile west. The Station Street location is adjacent to West Side Tire & Alignment.

“We can personalize marble and granite with people’s pictures,” said Graham, who added they have full-color capability to do acrylics and sublimations.

They can also do laser images with the engraver it bought from the Love Christian Center in Kankakee that closed in 2022. Graham hired Jean Lindsey, who worked at Love Christian Center, to help with the engraving.

“I have the capability to do crosses, plaques or other religious items for First Communions and Confirmations,” Graham said.

Etched in Time offers a variety of personalized awards, team awards and corporate awards and items such as coffee mugs.

The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit its website etchedintime.us or call 815-939-1567.