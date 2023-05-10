Main Street: May 10, 2023

“More people would learn from their mistakes if they were not so busy denying them,” as said by J. Harold Smith. The hallmark for any leader is to learn from their mistakes and then use them as crucible teaching moments for their team to avoid repeating them. However, in a capricious manner, non-diamond-level leaders exacerbate the problem by blaming their mistakes on others in the organization.

We witness this phenomenon daily in our political, organizational and society. Percolating this ideology across the nation, we can never fix what we do not acknowledge. It is prevalent that ineffectual leaders spread their “imposter syndrome” and blame everyone else for their faults and shortcomings. No wonder our political economy is in shambles.

Blustering criticisms prevail, and the strategic ambiguity is spread like a virulent virus with ineptitude, chaos and uncertainty by castigating others from incompetent political, societal, economic and organizational leaders who can’t look themselves in the mirror and critically reflect on their shortcomings and mistakes. Suppose diamond-level leaders practice the essential elements of emotional intelligence, especially the judicious use of self-awareness. In that case, non-diamond-level leaders capitulate to the diametrically opposed view of bewildering despair and carnage to their peers and direct reports by impugning the character of others and casting blame and doubt for their maladroitness and ineffectiveness.

Countering these psychological and often narcissistic missteps, and interesting article was advanced in the website Mind Tools Content team titled, “Ten Common Leadership and Management Mistakes.” I will highlight the salient points of this article and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

A cogent analysis is a valuable diagnostic tool to evaluate your ability to lead and manage others effectively. As Oscar Wilde said, “Experience is the name everyone gives to their mistakes.”

If indeed our mistakes are equated to our experiences, we need to share those definable moments when we failed, made gaffes, oversights, bloopers, or mental lapses, and use them to educate, train, and offer a compelling strategy to use these fiascoes to help your team alleviate these very disasters in their professional domain. In this light, below are 10 essential steps to help mitigate leadership and management mistakes as advanced by the Mind Tools Content Team.

<strong>1. Not providing feedback:</strong> (Inept leaders often fail at this point by not providing honest and essential feedback on their team’s performance. If you cannot articulate what is needed from your team you cannot expect them to achieve the desired results. Feedback is a critical element to move your team to the next tier of excellence by defining expectations and then holding them accountable to meet the goals and objectives of the organization.)

<strong>2. Not making time for your team:</strong> (Essential leaders understand that you must actively listen to your team, schedule adequate time to review goals and objectives, and utilize the essential tactical management instrument by walking around. Inept leaders rely on power tactics and undermine their team’s performance by unrealistic expectations and claiming they are too busy to take the time to deal effectively with their team’s needs.)

<strong>3. Being too hands off:</strong> (Lethargic leaders often regale in their attempts not to be labeled “a micromanager” while endeavoring to move towards the “laissez faire” methodology of leadership. While there are strategic advantages and appropriate times to use both of these tactics, the inability to run your team often requires a diligent effort to understand and monitor your team’s performance to meet the organization’s needs and the individual’s.)

<strong>4. Being too friendly:</strong> (The death knell of any leader is overtly being over-friendly with their team or direct reports. All too often, when leaders try to exert friendliness, leadership lines are crossed, and employees lose respect for their leader or manager and chaos ensues. Once you lose respect from your direct reports, it is rarely recovered.)

<strong>5. Failure to define goals:</strong> (Ineffectual leaders often fail to plan, and the ensuing results are planning to fail. Teams that are left rudderless without <em>smart</em> and strategic goals muddle through their team with confusion, lethargy and ineffectualness. Strategic leaders set clear and definable goals, metrics to measure performance, and remedies to address mistakes, mishaps and missteps. Influential leaders set the path, goals, and objectives, so their team can respond, see their progress and be rewarded for the desired outcomes.)

<strong>6. Misunderstanding motivation:</strong> (Unresponsive leaders equate motivation to money, and this has been proven wrong in several studies in leadership literature. Motivation is intrinsically and extrinsically enhanced by work/life balance, workplace culture, employee engagement, autonomy, job security, empowerment, belonging, recognition, flexibility and making a difference in what they do. By understanding what motivates your team, you can lead them more effectively by coalescing the needs of the organizations with these motivating factors.)

<strong>7. Hurrying recruitment:</strong> (The ability to hire bodies and not qualified candidates creates a morass of issues and problems within the organization. Hiring wrong candidates that are not adequately vetted by HR produces people who are often uncooperative, ineffective and unmotivated, thereby generates a plethora of additional training issues, which can demotivate your team. Take the time to find, evaluate and hire qualified candidates and watch your success rate increase.)

<strong>8. Not “Walking the walk:”</strong> (Effectual leaders understand that they must talk the talk and walk the walk. Nothing is more demotivating to your team when leaders “Talk the talk,” and “Do not walk the walk.” In other words, say what you mean, mean what you say, and exemplify the behavior that you want others to model. Leaders are constantly under the watchful eyes of their teams, so if you want others to act appropriately, you must act appropriately as well. As the saying goes, “You get what you deserve and earn.”)

<strong>9. Not delegating:</strong> (Diamond-level leaders understand intuitively that they can’t do everything themselves. Great leaders delegate, and poor leaders micromanage others as they think no one can do the job better than them. Great leaders train, provide resources and encourage their team to do the job they were hired to do. If your team fails, that directly reflects on you as a leader. Trust and equip your team to do their job and step back and let them do it.)

<strong>10. Misunderstanding your role:</strong> (Once your organization promotes you as a leader or manager, your role has substantially changed. Leaders/managers are now required to step it up and do what it takes to take their team to the next tier of excellence. Your role is now one of a leader, and it requires you to help your team grow and prosper and utilize a different set of skills to be effective. The organization’s success is now predicated on how well you train, educate and equip your team to meet the goals and objectives of the organization.)

In the final analysis, there are tactical elements to becoming a better leader/manager. First, all great leaders have a blind spot and need to critically evaluate themselves and receive proper feedback to assess their performance. Second, we all make mistakes, and our priority is to recognize, acknowledge and mitigate these from occurring again. Third, use your mistakes as crucible learning moments for your team to prevent them from happening again. Fourth, using the 10 Common Leadership and Management Mistakes can help the emerging leader alleviate pitfalls in leading others in the organization.

Finally, Mind Tools Content Team said, “It is true that making a mistake can be a learning opportunity. But by taking the time to learn, recognize and avoid common mistakes can help you become productive, successful and highly respected by your team.”

As James Joyce specified, “Mistakes are the portal of discovery,” so discover your mistakes and take them to new ports of accomplishment by not repeating them.