Briefcase: May 10, 2023

<strong>Katcher advances to new role with serving 4-H youth</strong>

The Illinois Extension recently announced the advancement of <strong>Brooke Katcher</strong> to a new position serving Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties.

“I am excited to announce that Brooke has accepted the offer to advance to the new role of 4-H recruitment & engagement program coordinator serving our unit,” said Extension County Director Marilu Andon, “Brooke’s robust experience with the 4-H program and her amazing skill set which she has honed over her years of service will help 4-H adapt to the changing needs of youth and communities to help our children thrive.”

Katcher will provide leadership in building overall strategy and best practices to support perspective and new members of 4-H and building engagement practices to support current youth and volunteers.

Previously, Katcher served the Grundy County 4-H community in a variety of positions, most recently as the part-time 4-H program coordinator in Grundy County, a position she’s held for 10 years.

“In a sense, I have never really left 4-H,” said Katcher, who added that after graduating from the program as a 4-H alumna, she served the 4-H program in various positions since high school. “Seeing the joy of 4-H youth during fair and throughout the year is always a highlight and I am super excited to bring that same joy to youth and volunteers in all three counties.”

Katcher has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications from Purdue University.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Katcher brought progress to Grundy County by growing the program to reach one-in-four youth.

“Brooke’s valuable experience and skills to this new part-time role will be instrumental as we move forward to build a strong and vibrant 4-H community that represents the neighborhoods we serve,” Andon said. “The position which was left vacant due to Brooke’s advancement will be turned into a full-time position and will be posted soon.”

Katcher will continue to be based in the Grundy County office and can be reached at bbaker8@illinois.edu.