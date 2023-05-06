Briefcase: May 6, 2023

<strong>Gordon Electric Supply donates to dog rescue</strong>

Representatives from <strong>Gordon Electric Supply</strong> made a $1,000 donation on April 30 to the Joliet-based organization All Herding Breeds Dog Rescue, a volunteer organization dedicated to caring and finding homes for hundreds of herding dogs.

The donation was part of a semi-annual company program that rewards a peer-nominated employee for their embodiment of the company’s core values: reliability, compassion, teamwork and resourcefulness. The winner chooses a charity to which Gordon Electric Supply will donate $1,000.

The most recent employee honored with the Core Values Award is <strong>Crystal Benedict</strong>, lighting quotations specialist at Gordon’s Mokena branch. She was recognized by coworkers for her reliability, teamwork, resourcefulness and commitment to finding solutions for customers, coworkers and manufacturing partners.

