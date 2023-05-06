Alford among physicians recognized for contributions

CHICAGO — The contributions and commitment of five Illinois physicians, including Dr. Rodney Alford of Watseka, were recognized by the Illinois State Medical Society during its recent annual meeting.

The doctors are recipients of awards created to celebrate the achievements of Illinois physicians in the fields of medicine, education, advocacy and volunteering. This is the first year of the awards program.

<strong>Physician of the Year</strong>

Alford is the recipient of the first-ever ISMS Physician of the Year award, and he’s recognized for his extraordinary contributions as a primary care physician devoted to providing expert medical care to his patients in central Illinois. Alford has focused on providing medical care to underserved and rural areas of the state.

<strong>Physician Leader of the Year</strong>

Dr. Amy J. Derick, of Inverness, is the recipient of the inaugural ISMS Physician Leader of the Year award. Derick is the founder and CEO of Derick Dermatology, LLC, a business she started as a solo practice in 2006 that now has almost 20 locations and 450 employees.

<strong>Volunteer Physician of the Year</strong>

Three ISMS members have been recognized for their longtime volunteer activities that use innovative ways to improve public health.

Dr. Eve D. Bloomgarden, an endocrinologist in NorthShore University Health Systems in Bannockburn, is chief operating officer and co-founder of the Illinois Medical Professionals Action

Collaboration Team, a nonprofit organization of healthcare professionals fighting medical misinformation and advocating for science-based policy solutions. She is also the current chief operating officer and chief development officer for the nonprofit Women in Medicine.

Dr. Terri L. Dallas-Prunskis, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain management specialist, is the co-founder of the Illinois Pain and Spine Institute and the Regenerative Stem Cell Institute in Elgin. She is the founder of the Let’s Move Elgin 5K/10K Race and the Heal Elgin Free Clinic. The annual two-day clinic provides free dental, medical, ophthalmologic and counseling care to hundreds of patients without insurance in the Chicago area.

Dr. Ashok A. Jagasia, an otolaryngologist practicing at Christie Clinic in Champaign, has a history of volunteer work and community service locally and internationally. He started a service to provide ear, nose and throat care to homeless communities in Chicago, as well as rural counties of central Illinois and the Dominican Republic. His efforts resulted in the establishment of the Center for Underserved at Rush Medical Center ENT.