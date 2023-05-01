Briefcase: May 3, 2023

<strong>Compeer Financial hires officers</strong>

<strong>Compeer Financial,</strong> a farm credit cooperative based in the Midwest, recently announced the hiring of <strong>Betsy Horton</strong> as the organization’s chief financial officer and <strong>Susan Sachatello</strong> as chief marketing officer.

Horton, of Edina, Minn., fills the role previously held by Jase Wagner, who was appointed as the cooperative’s CEO in January 2023. She has experience in finance and leadership, having held chief financial officer positions at S&W Seed Company and Miller Milling Company, and several leadership positions during her 20-year tenure at Cargill.

Horton will be responsible for managing Compeer Financial’s accounting, financial reporting, budgeting and asset/liability functions.

Horton earned a degree in accounting from the University of Minnesota Duluth and holds a Master of Business Administration from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. She is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute.

Sachatello, of Fitchburg, Wis., has experience in marketing and digital leadership, previously holding marketing positions at Allianz Life, Principal Financial, Cuna Mutual Group, Lands’ End and LBrands.

Sachatello will be responsible for leading the marketing, sales enablement, events and education and client experience teamsl. She graduated from the University of Richmond with a Bachelor of Arts in economics and holds an MBA from the College of William and Mary.

“The strong business acumen, proven leadership and expertise both Betsy and Susan bring to the table in their respective roles as chief financial officer and chief marketing officer will help advance our business strategy and accelerate our performance as we move our cooperative into the future,” said Jase Wagner, president and CEO at Compeer Financial.

Compeer Financial is a member-owned farm credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. It has an office at 570 William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais.