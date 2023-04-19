Main Street: April 29, 2023

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This is the second of a two-part series on inflation.</em>

In part 1, I explained some basic terms and laid out the country’s situation. This week’s column will concentrate on several things we, as individuals and businesses, can do to lessen the effects on us.

First of all, here is some relatively good news. While still not good, the inflation rate cooled a bit in March to 5.0% year over year. Wages, while still rising for some workers, are not keeping up with inflation. For businesses trying to hire workers at reasonable rates, the balance of power could be shifting back to the middle.

Suppose we get another two to three months of inflation increasing but at a slower rate. In that case, the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates at a lower increment or even pause. Somewhat unexpectedly, though, the Saudi Oil industry is cutting back on output. We could see rising and diesel prices this summer. So, in summary, it is a mixed bag.

First, we already see consumers shifting to more generic brands in grocery stores. Over time I’ve learned which generics are equal, better and poorer than the name brands. Some people absolutely have too much “pride” to be seen going into dollar stores or high-discount stores. That’s fine. Somewhat tongue in cheek; if so, consider going in disguise and take a gander.

Secondly, convenience stores have to pay $15-20 an hour, so their prices are very high. True they are convenient, but it may be time to change when you pay almost $3 for a candy bar and $2.50 for pop. When traveling, pack your own. On the other hand, certain products like milk, bananas and potatoes are sometimes cheaper than even at deep discount stores. The message: Shop wisely and check your assumptions.

Another great idea for saving is buying an upright freezer. We’ve owned both chess-type and upright freezers. With the chess-type model, food would fall into a “black hole,” and years later, we would find things at the bottom. We recently bought a quarter of Angus beef from a cousin of mine. We got 237 pounds for about $950, including processing.

That is about $4 per pound, including roasts, steaks and hamburger. It is an “investment,” but over the next two years, we will save at least $800. Also, when you can find specials on frozen-food products take the opportunity to stock up.

Third, beware of “great deals” that may border on not being good or even fraudulent. For instance, some of the ads for insurance for only $9.95 per month may pay very little. Car warranties might be a good deal for some people but realize you can usually negotiate the price you pay at many dealers. The margins are incredibly high.

We found this out a few years ago when buying a travel trailer. We wanted the warranty but found the price prohibitive. When we said no, we got a response like Maxwell Smart in the show “Get Smart” when he would say, “Would you believe?” We got the warranty for about 40% off.

Finally, banks and credit card companies are very anxious to loan money to those with excellent credit. It may sound like an old cliché, but financial institutions love to lend money to people who don’t need it. We recently paid off a home equity loan and bought a new one. Rates that were down to less than 4% have now risen to a little over 8%.

We want to do some finishing work in our unfinished downstairs. While we could use our equity line, which is undoubtedly better than the 22-25% credit card rate, we have received offers of up to $15,000 from credit card companies for an upfront fee of 4% and 0% interest for one year. As long as we know we have the money to repay the loan, this is less than half the rate of an equity loan.

The bottom line is in this new world of rapidly rising rates, be willing to think differently. I suspect this advice would drive people like Dave Ramsey crazy. Still, you can save considerable money if you have earned a superior credit rating. As a rule, only borrow for things like gas, vacations and other temporary things for convenience if you can pay the balances off immediately. Do not make this part of your long-term debt.

Now a few ideas for business owners on the inflation issue. Janet Attard from ZenBusiness.com has several great ideas. First, pay more attention to your cash flow. This includes faster invoicing. Be sure to invoice as soon as you have done the work or delivered the goods. Don’t wait until the end of the month.This practice can keep your borrowing costs for working capital down.

Another suggestion she makes is to review your expenses weekly. Run a credit report onnew customers and stay on top of your accounts receivable. Work with your accountant or CPA but take your share of responsibility seriously.

Secondly, reduce your credit card processing rate. Typically, at 1.5% to 3%, small businesses pay more. If you’ve been in business long, ask for a lower rate. But sometimes, merchants ask customers to pay a convenience fee to use their credit or debit card. (This especially is true of governmental bodies. But I’ve always wondered for who’s convenience- they can hire fewer employees and make you pay for it.)

In my professional marketing opinion, you are better off pricing with credit card fees in mind and offering a cash discount. But be careful in taking a check instead. A bad check you may never collect.

She also says to consider using a VOIP (voice-over-internet protocol) rather than a conventional land phone line. There are local professional firms that can help you with this. Ask for service providers for a price reduction and a lower rental rate. The commercial real estate market is overbuilt, and cord-cutting is becoming so common that buyers are in a powerful position these days.

Other significant categories she includes are: consider raising prices; create bundles to upsell to customers; eliminate unprofitable or less profitable lines; increase productivity; use email to increase customers; target more profitable customers; and think creatively. A website they recommend: Cost-Cutting Tips for Small Companies https://www.zenbusiness.com/blog/costcuttips/

So through common sense, considering some changes, and creativity, you can get inflation under control.