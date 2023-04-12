<strong>Dear Dave:</strong> I’m about to start paying off debt in Baby Step 2, but there’s a motorcycle loan my ex-girlfriend took out for me. I crashed the motorcycle and sustained some injuries. After two months of litigation, I received a settlement of about $15,000 that was just enough to cover the loan. Do I use the settlement money toward my debt snowball, or should I pay her back so I can get her out of my life for good? <strong>— Arnold</strong>

<strong>Dear Arnold:</strong> Pay her back. Anything else would be unfair. And, on top of that, it’s just the right thing to do.

The whole move of her taking out a loan to buy you a motorcycle was kind of a dumb anyway. It was dumb on her part, and it was dumb on your part. And you can see why it was now, can’t you? It has left you in a lurch emotionally and relationally. We’re not talking about a random chunk of cash here. This money was for the motorcycle, from the motorcycle and about the motorcycle. So, you just pay her back, and that’ll clear things up.

I’m sorry the relationship didn’t work out, brother. But I’m glad you’re taking steps to be in control of your finances. And I hope making things right where the bike is concerned will bring you a little peace of mind. <strong>— Dave</strong>

<strong>Don’t count on it</strong>

<strong>Dear Dave</strong>: My husband and I are on Baby Step 2. Among our debt is about $14,000 in student loans. I think we should roll the student loans in with the rest of our debt snowball, but he wants to wait and see if the government will pay it off. What do you think we should do? <strong>— Kristy</strong>

<strong>Dear Kristy:</strong> I’m sure your husband’s a great guy, but I think he’s being a little naïve. I don’t believe this whole student loan forgiveness thing is going to happen. If I’m wrong, I’m wrong. And if that time comes, I’ll admit it. But to me, this is just another ploy — another carrot being dangled by politicians.

I’ve lived through several presidents — from both parties — who promised to give me prosperity. So far, none of them have delivered. Any success my wife and I have experienced has come as a result of God’s blessings, our hard work and a stubborn refusal to give up.

Virtually none of the millionaires I’ve studied over the past 30 years got to where they are by looking to the government to take care of them. Instead, they left the cave every morning, killed something, and dragged it home. Believe me, there’s a high correlation between people’s ability to build wealth and the belief that their destiny is in their hands — not the government’s.

If you sign for a loan — any loan — you have a moral and legal obligation to repay the money. Go ahead and roll the student loan debt into your debt snowball. Continue taking charge of your finances and your lives. <strong>— Dave</strong>