Main Street: April 5, 2023

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This is part one in a two-part series. While this first article paints a realistic picture, it is also a bit dismal. (Economics is sometimes defined as the “dismal science.”) In part two, I will suggest several strategies both individuals and businesses can take to lessen the impact inflation has on you now and in the future.</em>

In most national polls, a majority of people consider inflation the No. 1 issue facing them. I will first provide some fundamental background explanations of the problem. After enjoying relatively low inflation rates for almost 20 years, the development has shocked most businesses and individuals.

While the rate of increase of inflation is slowing, inflation is still a huge problem. Some of you, like myself, are old enough to remember the Nixon and Ford era when inflation rose its ugly head.

When President Jimmy Carter took over, conditions only worsened. Mortgage rates went as high as 18%. On the other hand, savers could garner 20% on their CDs. When Reagan was elected, the Federal Reserve took drastic actions that caused a deep recession.

While the policies of presidents can have a significant bearing on inflation, external events such as embargos, oil shortages and droughts can start the malicious cycle going. In some cases, it is from dreadful policies and, at other times, uncontrollable events. Presently it is a combination of both.

Since the crushing rates of the late 1970s and early ‘80s, people that have come to age since then have experienced relatively tame inflation and took low rates for granted. Of course, savers have taken it on the chin with little to no bank interest rate returns.

Most economists tend to blame the current high inflation rate on factors such as the reduction of U.S. oil output, COVID, logistical problems, employee shortages, distribution issues, the Ukraine war and excess governmental spending. Conservative and liberal economists differ in the relative importance of these and other factors. But the average consumer and business feel trapped regardless of who or what is to blame.

There is severe damage that even mild inflation can do, and lower and middle-class families usually get hurt the most. The Federal Reserve Bank has set a target range of about 2% inflation as reasonable and necessary for a growing economy. However, even at that favorable rate, you are still losing buying power when earning less than 1% in your savings account.

In finance, there is something called the “Rule of 72.” Suppose we take even 2% and divide it into 72. That means your money will have only ½ of its buying power in 36 years. At 12% inflation, your buying power is cut in half in just six years. So a current inflation rate of about 6% is still alarming.

At that rate, the price of most everything will double in just 12 years. Imagine you are saving for your child’s college education. Today’s $40,000 tuition could easily be $100,000 yearly by your child’s 18th birthday.

Think back to just 20 years ago when you bought that luxury car or pickup. Could you have imagined prices today of 50, 60, or 70thousand dollars? Even three or four years ago, the MSRP sticker price was considered highly inflated and was the starting point to come down from. Today many buyers have to pay more than that if they can even get the vehicle they want without a several-month wait.

There are many “indexes” that get reported each month regarding inflation. The most relevant one is the CPI — the Consumer Price Index. What many people need help understanding it is a cumulative index.

Suppose prices went up 12% last year and 6% this year. The 6% is on top of last year’s increase. The CPI was set at approximately 100 (97.9) at the end of 1983. By February 2023, it has risen to 300.84. In other words, to keep up with inflation, if you were making $15 per hour in 1983-84, you would have to be earning about $46.00 per hour to keep up.

Some prices are more <em>sticky</em> than others. For example, fuel prices have come down but have also gone back up in recent weeks. Food, on the other hand, has stayed high. For the 12 months ending February, food prices increased 9.5% and food away from home 10.2%.

As fast food chains have been paying ever-increasing costs for food and labor, their prices have skyrocketed. Electricity has gone up 13.3%. New vehicles were up 5.8%, but used vehicles finally fell by 13.65%. The month of February inflation did slow down on items to an annualized 6%.

Some key observations:

• Many news stories report that despite rising prices, many workers are getting significant raises, but that is not a universal phenomenon. And even at that, the rise in wages is being outpaced by inflation. But these reports neglect to say that many working people right here in Kankakee County are getting little to no increases. Over the past two years, these people’s buying power has eroded by 15-18% or more.

• As workers are getting behind in buying power, we are likely to see a demand for higher wages which could result in a wage-price spiral. Higher wages equal even higher prices.

• One of the most significant components of inflation is shelter — the cost of buying a house or paying rent. Many millennials and Generation Zers would-be home buyers need help to pay rising rent. And buying a house has been pushed out of reach.

• People with a 3% or 3.5% mortgage interest rate and who might have considered selling and moving up are discouraged from doing that and taking on a 6% to 7% mortgage. However, for the cash buyer, now can be an excellent time to move as there has been some downward pressure on housing prices in some cities.

• There is an ongoing debate about Federal Reserve rate increases. Will they continue to raise rates or pause? Either way, implications are unknown and could result in a “soft landing recession” or a hard crash. Pick your expert. There is an entire range of forecasts.

• Credit card balances are rising because consumers still want to or must spend (therefore are borrowing at very high rates) to keep their economic heads above water.

Next time I promise a more hopeful outlook and some ways you can slay the inflation beast.