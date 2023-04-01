Briefcase: April 1, 2023

<strong>O’Grady, Kohl named to new roles at Riverside</strong>

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced two promotions on its administrative leadership team. <strong>Kathy O’Grady</strong> has been named vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer (CNO), and <strong>Mary Kohl</strong> has been named vice president of clinical services.

O’Grady started at Riverside in 2012 as the director of emergency services and since 2020 has served as vice president of clinical services. As CNO, she will add nursing operations, inpatient nursing, magnet and clinical resource management, along with other key duties.

Prior to her joining Riverside, O’Grady served in leadership roles at Loyola University Medical Center and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital. She has extensive experience as a primary care nurse practitioner and has received recognition as a Nurse of the Year and Safety Leader. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Purdue University and her master’s degree in nursing from Loyola University. She serves as the board president for Harbor House.

“Kathy has always been strongly committed to the quality of patient care at and to the culture of nursing at Riverside,” said Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic.

Kohl started at Riverside in 1979 as an operating room nurse and team leader. Most recently, she served as director of perioperative services. As vice president, her responsibilities will include perioperative services, interventional services, imaging, women and newborns, and more.

Kohl has held the positions of director of surgical services at Riverside as well as director of outpatient surgical services at the University of Illinois at Chicago. While there, she improved patient satisfaction from 69% to 90% in her first six months. She graduated from Olivet Nazarene University in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

“Over the course of her career, Mary’s commitment to the patient has been second to none,” Kambic said. “She has incredible passion for the quality of care and delivering the best possible outcome for each and every patient.”